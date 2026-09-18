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Tarik Skubal Shares Eyebrow Raising Comment After Los Angeles Dodgers Clinching Moment

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Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 8: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on September 8, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

In case you forgot or don’t know… the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL West on Thursday afternoon, defeating the Reds 8-2.

LA celebrated in the Reds’ visiting clubhouse, giving the LA media access to all the players as they celebrated.

Reporters got a hold of ace starter Tarik Skubal, who shared an eyebrow-raising comment about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ future.

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Tarik Skubal Gets Too Honest After Dodgers Clinching Moment

Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 14: Pitcher Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 14, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Per @SportsNetLA, here is a funny exchange between Tarik Skubal and Blake Snell:

Skubal: “It’s gonna be special. It’s gonna be the first of many.”

Snell: “Tell em it’s gonna be special because you’re playing this postseason with your boy.”

Skubal: “This is my best friend; he’s my little brother.”

What I want to focus on, and something that’s been noted in other reports, is Skubal using the phrase “it’s gonna be the first of many”.

Skubal, of course, is an impending free agent after the season, so is he saying this will be the first of many division crowns with LA?? Or just generally in his career?? Hmmmm….

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Tarik Skubal Since Joining the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 28: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts while walking to the dugout after finishing the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There haven’t been any public talks about Tarik Skubal’s upcoming contract demands, but baseball pundits believe it could be in the range of $350-400 million when all said and done.

After being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tarik Skubal has been spectacular, per usual.

He’s made eight starts since joining LA, and Skubal has an ERA of 2.52 in 50 innings during that span with 57 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.040.

Adding Skubal makes the Dodgers a dominant threat in the MLB playoffs, and LA will surely be a tough out come October.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Tarik Skubal Shares Eyebrow Raising Comment After Los Angeles Dodgers Clinching Moment

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