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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce 6 Roster Moves Before Astros Series

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Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to the baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves dropped their series with the Chicago Cubs (on the road) this week, and after a much-needed off day for ATL, the Braves are headed to Houston to take on the Astros this weekend in a crucial three-game set.

It’s crucial for both sides, as the Astros are in a TIGHT AL West race, and the Braves are trying to close out the NL East.

Before the series with the Astros began, the Braves announced several roster moves in their minor-league system.

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Atlanta Braves’ AAA Team Announces Roster News

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves aknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

Even though the Braves had the day off on Thursday, the organization did not, and there were several roster moves made down on the farm in AAA. 

Courtesy of MiLB.com, here are all of them listed out:

“Gwinnett Stripers transferred RHP Anderson Pilar to the Development List.”

“Gwinnett Stripers transferred RHP Brett Sears to the Development List.”

“Gwinnett Stripers activated OF Patrick Clohisy from the 7-day injured list.”

“Gwinnett Stripers transferred OF Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. to the Development List.”

“Gwinnett Stripers activated RHP Michael Grove.”

“Gwinnett Stripers activated LHP Bailey Falter.”

Hitting quickly on the roster moves: Michael Grove was just claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, Bailey Falter was acquired via a trade with the Royals in August, and Brett Sears/Patrick Clohisy have both had strong seasons in the minors.

The Gwinnett Stripers season ends this weekend, so there likely aren’t many more roster moves coming from down on the farm.

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Atlanta Braves Current Playoff Outlook

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his walk-off double with teammates during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are still looking to clinch the NL East, but they likely will within the next handful of days.

They would need some help from teams that play the Los Angeles Dodgers if they want to earn the No. 2 seed, so it looks like Atlanta will likely gear up to play in the NL Wild Card, which they actually match up nicely for.

Atlanta is around the .500 mark in September, and if it wants to make a big run in October, the Braves will need some more contributors to step up their level of offensive production.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce 6 Roster Moves Before Astros Series

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