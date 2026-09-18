Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce 6 Roster Moves Before Astros Series

The Atlanta Braves dropped their series with the Chicago Cubs (on the road) this week, and after a much-needed off day for ATL, the Braves are headed to Houston to take on the Astros this weekend in a crucial three-game set.

It’s crucial for both sides, as the Astros are in a TIGHT AL West race, and the Braves are trying to close out the NL East.

Before the series with the Astros began, the Braves announced several roster moves in their minor-league system.

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Atlanta Braves’ AAA Team Announces Roster News

Even though the Braves had the day off on Thursday, the organization did not, and there were several roster moves made down on the farm in AAA.

Courtesy of MiLB.com, here are all of them listed out:

“Gwinnett Stripers transferred RHP Anderson Pilar to the Development List.”

“Gwinnett Stripers transferred RHP Brett Sears to the Development List.”

“Gwinnett Stripers activated OF Patrick Clohisy from the 7-day injured list.”

“Gwinnett Stripers transferred OF Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. to the Development List.”

“Gwinnett Stripers activated RHP Michael Grove.”

“Gwinnett Stripers activated LHP Bailey Falter.”

Hitting quickly on the roster moves: Michael Grove was just claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, Bailey Falter was acquired via a trade with the Royals in August, and Brett Sears/Patrick Clohisy have both had strong seasons in the minors.

The Gwinnett Stripers season ends this weekend, so there likely aren’t many more roster moves coming from down on the farm.

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Atlanta Braves Current Playoff Outlook

The Atlanta Braves are still looking to clinch the NL East, but they likely will within the next handful of days.

They would need some help from teams that play the Los Angeles Dodgers if they want to earn the No. 2 seed, so it looks like Atlanta will likely gear up to play in the NL Wild Card, which they actually match up nicely for.

Atlanta is around the .500 mark in September, and if it wants to make a big run in October, the Braves will need some more contributors to step up their level of offensive production.

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