Sean Murphy Trade New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves Should Consider

The Atlanta Braves have been without the services of backup catcher Sean Murphy for about a month now, as he recovers from a broken finger. For the New York Yankees, as the MLB trade deadline approaches, a right-handed-hitting catcher remains a top item of need.

It’s interesting to hypothesize about, but the New York Yankees may want to consider a trade for Sean Murphy.

Per a report by New York Yankees insider Joel Sherman, the ‘wish-list’ of needs for the Yankees ahead of the trade deadline includes a right-handed hitting catcher and bullpen support. Well, Sean Murphy would be a solid backup as a platoon option with Austin Wells.

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Yankees Should Consider Trade for Sean Murphy

Look, if the Yankees take just some of the money from Sean Murphy’s six-year contract, it feels like the Braves would be willing to part ways with their former All-Star catcher. However, that would mean Atlanta would have to cover part of the remaining $40-50 million-ish on his deal.

Plus, even Murphy could benefit from a change of scenery after Drake Baldwin has taken his starting job. Despite dealing with his fair share of injuries, Murphy has shown a solid power upside when he’s in the lineup.

In 2025, he hit 16 home runs in 94 games. He’s not a hitter that’s going to hit for a high average, but he can swing his way into a long ball fairly often.

Over his four-year stint with the Braves, Murphy has 47 home runs in 278 games. The Yankees thought Austin Wells could be their everyday catcher this season, and he still sort of is, but his struggles have gotten so bad, especially against southpaw pitchers, that New York is now rumored to be shopping for a catcher.

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What Could a Sean Murphy-Yankees Trade Look Like?

Again, if the Braves are willing to eat up some of the remaining money on Murphy’s deal, it makes sense why he would be an attractive trade candidate for the Yankees to acquire, and then maybe Sean Murphy can reinvent his career with the Yankees for seasons down the line.

In terms of what a Sean Murphy to the Yankees trade could look like, New York could send Atlanta a top-25 prospect, and maybe a player like Anthony Volpe to complete a deal.

Volpe and Murphy likely hold similar trade values right now, due to poor offensive performance as of late, but really, the Braves would be looking for at least one top-25 prospect in the Yankees system to make a deal work.

With the recent report by Joel Sherman, the speculation game is on, and expect the Yankees to continue to be linked to all the players in MLB who could become available via trade.

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