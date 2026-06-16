Philadelphia Phillies Release 4-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Game

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently taking on the Miami Marlins in a three-game series this week. On Monday, the Phillies won 7-0.

On Tuesday, before the Marlins game, the Phillies announced a notable roster decision with four-year MLB pitcher Jackson Rutledge.

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Phillies Release Jackson Rutledge

The Philadelphia Phillies are releasing Jackson Rutledge. He was designated for assignment last week when the team acquired Derek Hill via trade.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams was quick to the news, and had this to say about what led to the release:

“The Phillies haven’t specified what Rutledge’s injury is, but he was on the minor league injured list at the time of his DFA. Since injured players cannot be placed on outright waivers, their only choices were to find a trade partner or release him. They’ve opted for the latter. It’s relatively common for players in this situation to re-sign a minor league deal with the organization that released them, though Rutledge doesn’t exactly have a long history with the Phillies, who claimed him off waivers just five weeks ago.”

Rutledge pitched just 1.1 innings this season with the Washington Nationals, and Rutledge has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Nats. He did not appear in a game with the Phillies this season.

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Jackson Rutledge’s MLB Career So Far

Jackson Rutledge was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut in 2023 with the Nats, but has not performed very well in the innings he’s pitched.

For instance, this season, in his 1.1 innings pitched, Rutledge surrendered seven earned runs.

Over 103 total innings across four seasons, his ERA sits at 6.29. His biggest body of work came in 2025, where he appeared in 63 games out of the bullpen, but Jackson Rutledge posted an ERA of 5.77 across 73 innings.

He is still 27-years-old, and Rutledge will likely get another chance in MLB; it’s just a matter of which team will give him another contract, which will also likely be a minor league deal.

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