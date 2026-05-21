Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Lineup Decision Before Marlins Series Finale

The Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Miami Marlins in the last game of a four-game series. Atlanta has won the previous two games and is going for the series win on Thursday evening.

The Braves will send Spencer Strider to the mound, and Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins.

Before the series finale, the Braves announced their official lineup, which features Ha-Seong Kim.

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Braves’ Ha-Seong Kim Back in Lineup

After missing two games due to either rest or rust purposes, Ha-Seong Kim is back in Atlanta’s lineup for the series finale against the Marlins. Kim has struggled since joining the Braves this season, but he didn’t get a spring training, and is recovering from injuring his hand in the offseason while slipping on ice.

@UnderdogMLB wrote (on May 21): “Braves 5/21: R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF H. Kim SS C. Tromp C S. Strider SP”

Notably, Mauricio Dubon is getting the day off after playing the first three games of the series.

Dubon and Kim are now in somewhat of a position battle for the shortstop position going forward. Atlanta made a player-swap trade with the Astros for Mauricio Dubon before the 2026 season, and then signed Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million deal. The Braves were in shortstop purgatory last season, so it makes sense that they brought in two options, but Atlanta likely hadn’t anticipated Dubon being such a strong producer with the bat this season.

Ha-Seong Kim with the Braves This Season

Ha-Seong Kim has played just seven games this season, but he’s batting .087 with just two hits spanning across 23 at-bats. Kim has zero XBH.

Again, he didn’t have a spring training or pre-season of any kind, except his rehab stint.

The $20 million decision to bring in Kim for one season would likely loom a lot larger if the Braves weren’t the best team in MLB so far in 2026.

Atlanta claimed Kim off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025, and Kim hit three home runs as the Braves’ shortstop over 24 games in ’25. It took over 140 games for Atlanta to receive a home run from a shortstop last season, and Kim was the one to finally do it.

Over 110 total ABs with the Braves, Kim is hitting .218 with an OPS+ of 71.

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