Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce Intriguing Roster Move on 17-year MLB Player During Pirates Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 3-game MLB series this week. Atlanta has been among MLB’s most active teams in terms of roster transactions, and they were active once again on Tuesday.

Per the team’s organizational transaction tracker, the Atlanta Braves made seven roster transactions on Tuesday alone. That’s more than some teams have made in the past week.

However, during the Pirates series, one move that will fly under the radar could end up developing into a Majors selection. About a week ago, the Braves quietly signed free agent infielder Carlos Santana, and now he’s moving on up in the organization.

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Carlos Santana Headed to Triple-A

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on June 27):

“Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a minor league contract, sources tell ESPN. Santana, 40, will head to Triple-A, where he provides insurance for Atlanta and can try to get back to the big leagues after being released by Arizona.”

It’s an easy report for Passan, but Carlos Santana actually reported to the FCL Braves, per his MLB transaction tracker, which wrote (on June 28):

“1B Carlos Santana assigned to FCL Braves.”

It’s likely because he needed a week or so to get ready for baseball activities, but if Santana performs well in Triple-A, it’ll be interesting to see if he ends up being recalled to the show.

MLB.com wrote (on 7/7): “1B Carlos Santana assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from FCL Braves.”

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Carlos Santana’s 2026 Season Thus Far

It’s been a rocky 17th season for Carlos Santana so far.

He hasn’t recorded an MLB at-bat since April 5, and is batting .083 over 24 at-bats this season. He’s a career .240 batter with 335 career home runs, 405 doubles, and an OPS+ of 111 across 2212 total games.

Now, he will get a chance with the Braves’ minor league affiliate, and if things go well, the Braves are sort of searching for answers at certain positions on the diamond right now. Definitely not first base, but outside of Drake Baldwin at DH, the Braves might want a switch-up from Dom Smith, who is in a deep slump.

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