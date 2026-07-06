Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Decision on 5-Year MLB Player Before Mets Game

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the New York Mets in a four-game series. On Monday, the series finale will take place. Atlanta has won two of three so far, and will go for the official series win on Monday evening.

Before the Mets game, the Braves announced several roster moves, and one of them included a surprising roster decision with 5-year MLB player, José Azócar.

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Braves Announce Selection of José Azócar’s MLB Contract

The Atlanta Braves made the following roster announcement before the Mets game on Monday:

“The #Braves today also placed OF Eli White on the paternity list and selected OF José Azócar to the major league roster. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated C Jair Camargo for assignment.”

Jose Azocar has appeared in nine games with the Braves this season and has an MLB career spanning five years (and counting). He figures to be a bench option/pinch-runner for the Braves until Eli White returns.

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José Azócar’s MLB Career

Jose Azocar has played in parts of five seasons with the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, and New York Mets.

This season with Atlanta, he has received 15 total at-bats and has five hits (including two doubles)

Over his MLB career, Azocar holds a batting average of .248 with two home runs, three triples, and 19 doubles in 400 at-bats. His career OPS+ is 76.

The 30-year-old outfielder is from Guiria, Venezuela.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about the roster decision):

“Azócar, 30, signed a minor league deal with Atlanta in the offseason. This is the third time this year he has been added to the roster. The first two were to cover for injuries to other outfielders. In both instances, Azócar was later bumped off the roster. Since he is out of options, he was designated for assignment. He then cleared waivers, elected free agency and re-signed with the club on a new minor league deal.”

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Looking at the Braves Right Now…

The Atlanta Braves, despite slowing down over the last month, are still in first place in the NL East. They are currently leading the Philadelphia Phillies by 3.0 games.

Atlanta has an overall record of 52-36, which is good for the third-best in the National League. The Braves are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

After the Mets series concludes, Atlanta will head on the road to face the Pirates. They are 25-19 in road games this MLB season.

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