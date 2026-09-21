Atlanta Braves Announce Pitcher News Before Reds Series

After clinching the NL East over the weekend, the Atlanta Braves receive a day off on Monday before starting their second-to-last series on the schedule.

The Braves have a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds throughout this week and will conclude their schedule with the Miami Marlins this weekend.

Atlanta could still earn the No. 2 seed in the NL, but it would need help from the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ opponents in the final week of the season.

However, regardless, the Braves must play the games in front of them. Before the Reds series started, Atlanta announced its presumed probable starters.

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Braves Announce Probable Starters for Reds Series

mlb.com/braves/roster/probable-pitchers”>Per MLB.com, the Atlanta Braves have announced their probable starters for their upcoming series with the Cincinnati Reds.

*Matchups are subject to change*

Tuesday, September 22: Brandon Williamson ( 4 – 4 , 5.56 ERA , 31 SO) vs. JR Ritchie ( 1 – 3 , 5.03 ERA , 58 SO)

Wednesday, September 23: Andrew Abbott ( 6 – 11 , 4.70 ERA , 125 SO) vs. Chris Sale ( 14 – 9 , 2.18 ERA , 190 SO)

Thursday, September 24: Brady Singer ( 6 – 15 , 5.67 ERA , 125 SO) vs. Tyler Mahle ( 7 – 10 , 3.81 ERA , 133 SO)

The Reds have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so their starters will be looking to just finish the season strong.

As for the Braves, they set up nicely in this series (at home), especially with the likes of Tyler Mahle and Chris Sale getting a start. It will be both of their last starts of the regular season, as Atlanta will then line up their rotation for the MLB playoffs.

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