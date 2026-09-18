Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Astros Game

The MLB regular season is rapidly winding down, as there are 9-10 games left on the schedule for all teams.

For the Atlanta Braves, they are opening a new series with the Houston Astros (on the road) this weekend.

If Atlanta wins on Friday, it will clinch a postseason berth. The Braves are still a handful of games back on the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 2 seed, but they also have a sizeable lead in the NL East, and barring an epic collapse, should win the division.

Before game one of the Braves-Astros series, Atlanta revealed a small lineup change regarding Ronald Acuña Jr.

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Ronald Acuña Jr./Drake Baldwin Flip Spots in Braves Order

In a non-shocking lineup change, Ronald Acuña Jr. will bat second on Friday evening.

Houston is rolling with RHP Peter Lambert, so perhaps manager Walt Weiss liked Drake Baldwin as the leadoff batter, but Ronald and Baldwin steadily flip-flop between the one and two spots.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Braves order for 9/18:

Braves 9/18 D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS O. Albies 2B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C T. Mahle SP

Other lineup notes include Sean Murphy forming a batter with starter Tyler Mahle, Austin Riley dropping to 8th in the batting order, and Ozzie Albies also getting a lineup demotion.

For his Houston Astros homecoming, Mauricio Dubon is batting 5th and playing SS.

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