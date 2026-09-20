Los Angeles Dodgers Announce 4 Sudden Roster Moves During Giants Series

Ahead of their series finale with the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced a handful of roster moves.

LA has already secured a division title and is just a few wins away from clinching a first-round bye. The Dodgers will be looking to sweep the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Dodgers X account wrote (about the series of roster moves):

“The Dodgers recalled RHPs Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt, optioned RHP Seth Halvorsen and placed LHP Tarik Skubal on the bereavement list.”

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Los Angeles Dodgers Make 4 Roster Changes

With the Dodgers opting to go with a bullpen game on Sunday against the Giants (Jack Dreyer getting the start), it’s not a shock to see Emmet Sheehan be recalled, as he will likely be the bulk arm.

In the other moves, Seth Halvorsen heads down to the minors, Kyle Hurt heads to the Bigs with Sheehan, and in somewhat of a headlining move, Tarik Skubal is headed to the bereavement list to take a few days away from the team.

The hope is that all is well with Tarik Skubal and his family at this time.

Dodgers reporter Jack Harris wrote:

“Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal is going on the bereavement list, manager Dave Roberts announced on Sunday. The move came a day after Skubal suffered his worst start with the Dodgers, giving up four runs in five innings in Saturday’s 10-4 win over the San Francisco Giants.”

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The State of the Los Angeles Dodgers

There are just a week’s worth of games left on the MLB schedule, which means October baseball is rapidly approaching.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s all about setting up the right matchups for the playoffs.

LA holds a record of 95-60 and could finish the season with 100 wins, with five wins in their last eight games. The Dodgers are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and it’s been rewarding to see the likes of Teoscar Hernandez, Kyle Tucker, and Mookie Betts all start to heat up.