Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. Change Before Game 3 vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are in a win-or-go-home scenario on Thursday night when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Both teams are playing for the right to punch their ticket to the NLDS and take on the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

But first, they have to handle their business on Thursday night, and ahead of the matchup, Braves manager Walt Weiss made some notable changes to his starting lineup.

Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. Change

In usual fashion for Weiss, he likes to switch up the top of his order from one game to the next with Drake Baldwin and Ronald Acuña Jr.

On Thursday, Weiss will do that again, moving Acuña Jr. down in the order to the two-hole, while Baldwin will move up and bat leadoff.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 10/1 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH R. Kerr SP.”

Braves 10/1 D. Baldwin C

R. Acuña Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

M. Harris II CF

M. Dubón SS

M. Yastrzemski LF

A. Riley 3B

O. Albies 2B

D. Smith DH R. Kerr SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 1, 2026

Looking at Game 3 for Braves

Acuña Jr. is due for a breakout game at the plate after going hitless in his first six at-bats across the first two games. However, he scored the first run of Wednesday’s game in the first inning and has also tallied two stolen bases.

Atlanta will send LHP Ray Kerr out to start the game, while the Phillies will counter with RHP Aaron Nola. Both pitchers could have fairly short leashes depending on their performances early on, and as expected, each team will do whatever it can to advance. That could mean emptying the bullpen if needed.