Atlanta Braves Announce Roster News on Former Yankees Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a very important series in MLB. Atlanta is going for the series win on Labor Day afternoon, but because the MLB schedule is starting to wind down, that also means the minor-league season will be coming to an end shortly as well.

Recently, the Braves revealed a roster decision within their farm system, which concerned a former New York Yankees pitcher.

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Former Yankees Pitcher Ian Hamilton Lands on Inactive List

On Labor Day afternoon, the Gwinnett Stripers (AAA for the Braves) announced that they had placed Ian Hamilton on the temporary inactive list.

Hamilton, 31, signed with the Atlanta Braves in December of last year, and has very briefly pitched with the Braves this season. He’s spent most of his season down in the minors.

Before pitching in the Braves organization, Hamilton had spent five seasons with the Yankees.

In 37.2 innings with Gwinnett this season, Hamilton has pitched very well, posting a 2.63 ERA with nine saves and 43 strikeouts.

Wondering what the temporary inactive list is? It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like, but here’s a full definition:

“The temporarily inactive list in Minor League Baseball is a roster status used to temporarily remove a player from the active lineup for personal obligations, family matters, or workload management without cutting them from the organization.”

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