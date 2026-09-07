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Atlanta Braves Announce Roster News on Former Yankees Pitcher

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 14: J.C. Escarra #25 and Ian Hamilton #71 of the New York Yankees high five after the sixth inning Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 14, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a very important series in MLB. Atlanta is going for the series win on Labor Day afternoon, but because the MLB schedule is starting to wind down, that also means the minor-league season will be coming to an end shortly as well.

Recently, the Braves revealed a roster decision within their farm system, which concerned a former New York Yankees pitcher.

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Former Yankees Pitcher Ian Hamilton Lands on Inactive List

New York Yankees v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 18: Ian Hamilton #71 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Labor Day afternoon, the Gwinnett Stripers (AAA for the Braves) announced that they had placed Ian Hamilton on the temporary inactive list.

Hamilton, 31, signed with the Atlanta Braves in December of last year, and has very briefly pitched with the Braves this season. He’s spent most of his season down in the minors.

Before pitching in the Braves organization, Hamilton had spent five seasons with the Yankees.

In 37.2 innings with Gwinnett this season, Hamilton has pitched very well, posting a 2.63 ERA with nine saves and 43 strikeouts.

Wondering what the temporary inactive list is? It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like, but here’s a full definition:

“The temporarily inactive list in Minor League Baseball is a roster status used to temporarily remove a player from the active lineup for personal obligations, family matters, or workload management without cutting them from the organization.”

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Roster News on Former Yankees Pitcher

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