Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Positive Shohei Ohtani Report Amid Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without Shohei Ohtani in the lineup for four straight games, which will come to fruition on Sunday night when the Dodgers wrap up their series with the Washington Nationals.

Ohtani has notably been battling a biceps and knee injury, and his pitching status remains in limbo for the remainder of the season.

However, a positive report surfaced on Sunday night regarding Ohtani’s status as a hitter, which highlights that it’s unlikely Shohei will need an IL stint.

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Report: Shohei Ohtani ‘Likely’ Return t0 Lineup on Monday

After the Los Angeles Dodgers conclude their series with the Washington Nationals, LA will begin a new series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home) on Monday.

Per multiple reports, including manager Dave Roberts, Shohei Ohtani is ‘likely’ to return to the Dodgers lineup on Monday.

While Shohei Ohtani’s injury is likely to grab headlines, the Dodgers superstar has really needed a few days off his feet, especially considering he has been struggling with the bat.

The injury designations shouldn’t be taken too seriously, but with that being said, manager Roberts pencils in Ohtani every day, so it’s not a bad idea to get him some rest before the final stretch of the campaign.

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Should Dodgers Be Concerned About Shohei Ohtani’s Status?

It can somewhat be assumed that Shohei Ohtani is unlikely to pitch this series again, but the Dodgers don’t necessarily need him to eat innings in October, as LA’s rotation is already stacked, it would be a concerning development if Shohei Ohtani has to miss any more time from the batting order with this handful of injuries.

While the Dodgers have won their last three games (all without Ohtani), the National League is absolutely stacked this season with powerhouse offenses like the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and Milwaukee Brewers, all of whom have posed issues to the Dodgers this season.

So, the bottom line is the Dodgers shouldn’t necessarily be concerned with his status, but rather, a potential storyline could be his performance throughout September.

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