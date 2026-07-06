Atlanta Braves Announce Roster News on 2 Notable Players During Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the New York Mets in a four-game series, which concludes on Monday evening.

After taking the first two games of the series, Atlanta dropped Sunday’s contest to the Mets. During Sunday’s contest, Carlos Carrasco and Martin Perez were two of the prominent pitchers used in the game.

On Monday afternoon, both pitchers hold roster transaction implications. The Atlanta Braves X account announced 2 notable transactions:

“The #Braves today selected RHP Owen Murphy to the major league roster and designated RHP Carlos Carrasco for assignment. The club also recalled RHP JR Ritchie to Atlanta and placed LHP Martín Pérez on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm contusion.”

And, as you can see, Owen Murphy is set to make his MLB debut once/if he appears in a game while being with the Majors team.

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Martin Perez Heads to IL

Martin Perez is now headed to the Injured List, which means Atlanta is down another starter. AJ Smith-Shawver could be recalled soon, as he has looked good in recent rehab games, but for now, either Owen Murphy, JR Ritchie, or Reynaldo Lopez (who is starting Monday), will have to pick up slack in the pitching staff.

The Carlos Carrasco news isn’t surprising, as manager Walt Weiss had announced yesterday that he was likely going to be sent down after his outing on Sunday. Carrasco surrendered five runs over 2.0 innings, has been hit around pretty hard his last few times out, and it’s plausible to think the Carrasco experience may be over, and it could be time for a release.

Martin Perez’s last three outings haven’t been great as a starter either, as he’s allowed 11 earned runs in 13.1 innings pitched. This injury won’t help his case to stay on the roster past the MLB trade deadline.

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More on Owen Murphy/JR Ritchie News

JR Ritchie has been bouncing between Triple-A and the Majors over the past month or so, but it looks like he’ll get another shot in his rookie campaign.

The Braves could opt to use Ritchie as a long reliever/bulk innings guy.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote (via X.com) about both Ritchie and Murphy’s status within the pitching staff this week:

“Looks like good news for Martin Perez as the Braves list is move to the IL as a left forearm contusion. Top prospects Owen Murphy and JR Ritchie will be in the bullpen this week. Neither is slated to start before the All-Star break.”

Looks like good news for Martin Perez as the Braves list is move to the IL as a left forearm contusion. Top prospects Owen Murphy and JR Ritchie will be in the bullpen this week. Neither is slated to start before the All-Star break. https://t.co/PSgc3b3NPX — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) July 6, 2026

Murphy is a top-five prospect in Atlanta’s farm system and has dominated in the minors thus far.

Looking at the Braves right now, they remain a few games in first place in the NL East, but the recent roster shuffling hasn’t gone well for Atlanta, and it’s clear outside of three/four pitchers, the Braves are searching for answers within the pitching staff.

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