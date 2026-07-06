Los Angeles Dodgers Trading Away All-Star Player Looks like a Big Mistake

Major League Baseball recently revealed the All-Star game rosters for both the NL and AL. The Los Angeles Dodgers, to the surprise of little, have several players that will represent their organization in next week’s event in Philadelphia.

On the American League side, the Chicago White Sox have been a surprising MLB team, as they currently hold the top spot in the AL Central. Well, one of their players, and a recent Los Angeles Dodgers infielder, Miguel Vargas, is an All-Star for the first time in his career.

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Miguel Vargas All-Star Campaign

MLB.com’s Scott Perkin wrote (about Miguel Vargas’ 2026 season thus far):

“The 26-year-old Vargas entered Saturday with a slash line of .248/.359/.495, a career-high 20 home runs, 16 doubles, 58 runs scored, 55 RBIs, 51 walks against 63 strikeouts and a career-high 11 stolen bases.”

“Vargas’ defense has been solid as the team’s regular third baseman, becoming the first White Sox All-Star at the position since Joe Crede in 2008 and the sixth third baseman overall. Vargas is the seventh Cuban-born player in club history to be selected an All-Star and the first since Luis Robert Jr. in ‘23.”

Hard to argue his All-Star case, as Vargas has clearly put together a strong 88 games in ’26. His bWAR is 3.2, which, if pace holds, could earn him some MVP votes, given the White Sox emergence.

But for Vargas, his story is even better, going from a struggling Los Angeles Dodgers player to an awful Chicago White Sox team, and now propelling the team to wins, and more importantly, series wins against divisional opponents.

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Miguel Vargas with the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a knack for hitting on trades, but they may want this one back.

At the 2024 MLB trade deadline, the Dodgers traded away Miguel Vargas to the White Sox for reliever Michael Kopech, which also included the Cardinals as a third team in the deal, resulting in the Dodgers receiving Kopech and Tommy Edman.

2024 was great for Michael Kopech, and he was even vital in the Dodgers incredible World Series run, but since then, Kopech has barely recorded any innings on the mound due to injury. He pitched just 11 innings in 2025, and has yet to record an appearance this season.

As for Miguel Vargas, it makes sense why Los Angeles may have wanted to trade him. Originally a top prospect in MLB, Vargas first struggled when he broke into the league.

Over 129 games with the Dodgers across three seasons, Vargas batted .201 with 11 home runs, 20 doubles, 75 hits (in 370+ at-bats), and an OPS+ of 80.

Since his departure from LA, his OPS+ is 101 in 260+ games with the White Sox. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, I guess, but the White Sox are certainly very glad they acquired Miguel Vargas for an aging pitcher who would eventually have bad injury issues.

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