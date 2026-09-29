Atlanta Braves Suddenly Cut Pitcher During Phillies NLWC Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wild Card series.

Before the series began, the Braves made a handful of roster moves.

According to multiple reports, the corresponding moves to Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams being added to the roster are pitcher Ricky Vanasco and Elieser Hernandez being designated for assignment.

@HarrisonSmaj wrote (via X.com):

“As part of today’s #Braves roster moves, Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams were added to the MLB roster

RHPs Elieser Hernández and Ricky Vanasco were DFA’d”

More MLB on Heavy: Former Detroit Tigers Pitcher Suddenly Let Go by Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Cut Ties with Elieser Hernandez

In all likelihood, after being booted off the 40-man roster, Elieser Hernandez will likely clear waivers and become an MLB free agent.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Hernandez being familiar with the DFA carousel):

“Hernández is plenty familiar with this carousel by now. He signed a minor league contract with Atlanta over the winter and has been selected to the big league roster on four separate occasions — most recently on Sept. 24. He was quickly designated for assignment following the three prior calls to the majors. Each time, he cleared waivers, elected free agency, and re-signed on a new minor league contract.”

It’s entirely plausible that Hernandez ends up back with the Braves at some point in due time.

Hernandez, 31, has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons, and with the Braves in 2026, he’s logged 12 total innings and allowed just three runs in the process.

More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Trea Turner Decision Before Braves Game

Taking a Quick Look at Elieser Hernandez’s MLB Career

Elieser Hernandez made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2018.

He’s also had brief stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Across 315.1 total IP, he holds an ERA of 4.99 with 298 strikeouts and a lifetime WHIP of 1.316.

As Adams notes, he’s pretty used to the DFA limbo process at this point, and it will be interesting to see if the Braves opt to bring him back if they are to advance to the NLDS.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Suddenly Add 6-Year MLB Veteran Before Phillies WC Series