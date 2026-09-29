New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Red Sox Game

Get excited, New York Yankees fans! The MLB playoffs are here, and on Tuesday, September 29, the Yanks will go head-to-head with the Boston Red Sox in an anticipated three-game series in the AL Wild Card round.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Yankees revealed their 26-man roster, and one major omission is Aaron Judge, who has been left off the WC roster.

To that same breath, Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton are both good to go for the Yankees.

Before the first game of the series on Tuesday night, the Yankees announced a notable Anthony Volpe lineup decision.

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Anthony Volpe Batting 7th; Playing 2B for Series Opener

In a bit of a surprising move, Anthony Volpe is in the New York Yankees batting order over Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Per the Yankees social media team, here is the full group:

Some quick lineup notes: Paul Goldschmidt gets the nod in the leadoff spot, George Lombard Jr. is making his postseason debut as a rookie, and Amed Rosario is batting sixth and playing third.

So with the Boston Red Sox opting to run out a southpaw starter, manager Aaron Boone is deploying several right-handed hitters.

Back to Anthony Volpe, his playoff status about a month ago was in serious limbo, but after an injury to Chisholm, Volpe has logged reps at second base, and he’s quietly been pretty solid at the plate.

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Anthony Volpe’s 2026 Season Thus Far

The 2026 regular season is officially in the books, so we can take a closer look at New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe’s final stat line.

Across just 70 games played, Volpe batted .245 with two home runs, 1 triple, and 12 doubles.

His OPS+ over 220 at-bats was 84. He also scored 24 runs and drove in 28 runs.

Yankees fans, do you agree with the decision to start Anthony Volpe in game one of this huge series with the Red Sox??

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