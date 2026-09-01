Chicago Cubs Announce Promotion of 26-Year-Old Stud Prospect During Brewers Series

The calendar has officially turned to September, which means rosters have expanded across Major League Baseball.

Looking at the Chicago Cubs, they are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in a crucial four-game series (at home). Chicago picked up a historic 17-3 win on Monday evening by hitting nine home runs.

Also on Mondaym the announcement was made that the Cubs would be selecting the contract of stud prospect BJ Murray to make his MLB debut sometime soon.

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Cubs Promoting BJ Murray to MLB

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Murray’s prowess):

“MLB.com’s report notes that he has one of the best combinations of power and plate discipline in the Cubs’ system and calls him a savvy baserunner who can add value on the basepaths despite modest speed. He was far more productive as a right-handed hitter than as a lefty last year, but Murray has nearly identical platoon splits so far in 2026.”

In 2026, Murray is batting .294 in 118 games with AAA Iowa and has also added 16 home runs, 20 doubles, and an OPS of .895 over 436 at-bats.

He is primarily a corner infielder, but Murray has also seen brief stints at corner outfield spots.

He is from Nassau, Bahamas, and attended Florida Atlantic University. The Cubs drafted him in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB draft.

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More on BJ Murray…

BJ Murray is ranked as the 19th overall prospect in the Chicago Cubs farm system.

Per MiLB.com, here is some of his bio:

“The switch-hitting Murray has a smoother stroke as a lefty but has been more effective as a righty the past two seasons. He offers one of the best combinations of plate discipline and pop among Chicago farmhands, and he’s back to controlling the strike zone and driving balls in the air after losing his way in 2024. A member of Great Britain’s last two World Baseball Classic squads, he’s equipped to hit for average with 15-20 homer power and plenty of walks.”

In the World Baseball Classic this season (with Great Britain), Murray batted .154 over 13 at-bats in a very small sample.

It will be interesting to see what impact BJ Murray has on the Chicago Cubs in the final month of the season.

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