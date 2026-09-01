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Chicago Cubs Announce Promotion of 26-Year-Old Stud Prospect During Brewers Series

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Chicago Cubs v Kansas City Royals
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SURPRISE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 23: John Rave #16 of the Kansas City Royals steals second as the throw skips by BJ Murray #83 of the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning of a spring training game at Surprise Stadium on February 23, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

The calendar has officially turned to September, which means rosters have expanded across Major League Baseball.

Looking at the Chicago Cubs, they are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in a crucial four-game series (at home). Chicago picked up a historic 17-3 win on Monday evening by hitting nine home runs.

Also on Mondaym the announcement was made that the Cubs would be selecting the contract of stud prospect BJ Murray to make his MLB debut sometime soon.

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Cubs Promoting BJ Murray to MLB

Chicago Cubs Photo Day
GettyMESA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 17: BJ Murray #83 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Murray’s prowess):

“MLB.com’s report notes that he has one of the best combinations of power and plate discipline in the Cubs’ system and calls him a savvy baserunner who can add value on the basepaths despite modest speed. He was far more productive as a right-handed hitter than as a lefty last year, but Murray has nearly identical platoon splits so far in 2026.”

In 2026, Murray is batting .294 in 118 games with AAA Iowa and has also added 16 home runs, 20 doubles, and an OPS of .895 over 436 at-bats.

He is primarily a corner infielder, but Murray has also seen brief stints at corner outfield spots.

He is from Nassau, Bahamas, and attended Florida Atlantic University. The Cubs drafted him in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB draft.

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More on BJ Murray…

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 08: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers shakes hands with B.J. Murray Jr. #15 of the Chicago Cubs during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BJ Murray is ranked as the 19th overall prospect in the Chicago Cubs farm system.

Per MiLB.com, here is some of his bio: 

“The switch-hitting Murray has a smoother stroke as a lefty but has been more effective as a righty the past two seasons. He offers one of the best combinations of plate discipline and pop among Chicago farmhands, and he’s back to controlling the strike zone and driving balls in the air after losing his way in 2024. A member of Great Britain’s last two World Baseball Classic squads, he’s equipped to hit for average with 15-20 homer power and plenty of walks.”

In the World Baseball Classic this season (with Great Britain), Murray batted .154 over 13 at-bats in a very small sample.

It will be interesting to see what impact BJ Murray has on the Chicago Cubs in the final month of the season.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Chicago Cubs Announce Promotion of 26-Year-Old Stud Prospect During Brewers Series

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