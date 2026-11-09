Atlanta Braves Will Pay Struggling 32-Year-Old $15 Million in 2027

The Atlanta Braves are a team in Major League Baseball that does not shy away from handing out large contracts to players whom the front office believes will make an impact for several years in the future.

However, that ideology comes with some contractual mistakes, and the Braves have had their fair share of those mistakes in recent seasons.

One of the players whom the Braves may have made somewhat of a contract mistake with is catcher Sean Murphy, who is attached to a six-year, $73 million deal and has struggled to stay on the field and produce for Atlanta.

More MLB on Heavy: Former Los Angeles Dodgers Player Signs with New MLB Team

Taking a Look at Sean Murphy’s Contract

According to Spotrac.com, Sean Murphy is owed $15 million in 2027:

“Sean Murphy signed a 6 year, $73,000,000 contract with the Atlanta Braves, including $73,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $12,166,667. In 2027, Murphy will earn a base salary of $15,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $15,000,000.”

Murphy’s contract will run until the end of 2028, and then there’s a club option for another $15 million in 2029, but the Braves are unlikely to exercise that option if Murphy continues to miss games and is not a productive hitter.

In 2026, Murphy batted .182 over 33 games with three home runs, and an OPS+ of 53.

More MLB on Heavy: Pitching a New York Yankees-Rangers Trade for Corey Seager After Latest Report

Sean Murphy’s Tenure with the Braves

When the Atlanta Braves traded for Sean Murphy in 2023, they immediately inked him to a $73 million extension.

He showed positive early returns by being named an All-Star for the 2023 season.

However, in the past three seasons that have followed, Murphy has failed to appear in 100+ games or bat above .200.

Across 307 games with the Braves, Murphy’s OPS+ is 99, but that mark has also declined in each of the past three campaigns.

Injuries are certainly part of his story, but with Drake Baldwin as the Braves’ primary catcher, Murphy’s contract situation may be holding back the front office from inking Baldwin to a long-term deal, which is slightly concerning.

More MLB on Heavy: 6-Year MLB Player Quietly Leaves New York Yankees Organization