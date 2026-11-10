Atlanta Braves News & Rumors: Sonny Gray, Jurickson Profar, Bullpen Help

The Atlanta Braves have a fair share of question marks during this very important offseason.

After a very successful campaign in 2026, the Braves will carry true World Series aspirations into the 2027 season, but as currently constructed, many insiders/analysts/reports who cover the Braves would all agree there are glaring items of need. Starting pitching remains at the top of the list, but the need for another right-handed hitting bat is also up there.

According to reports, the Braves are also targeting bullpen help, which may mean Atlanta doesn’t anticipate being able to retain Raisel Iglesias.

Sonny Gray has steadily been rumored to Atlanta, but what would it cost to land the 3X All-Star? Also, what si the latest with outfielder Jurickson Profar?

Let’s get into all the latest news & rumors surrounding the Atlanta Braves!

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The Latest on Braves SP Target Sonny Gray

Over the weekend, there was some speculation that Sonny Gray may have signed a contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, but that is not the case, as no official report/news indicated that the two sides had come to an agreement on a contract.

However, with that being said, Atlanta remains closely linked to Sonny Gray as its top SP target in free agency.

Per Spotrac.com, Gray’s market value is three years, $58 million. Would the Braves be willing to meet Sonny Gray on that potential $20 million AAV demand? Or is Alex Anthopoulos more comfortable with inking a starter like Tyler Mahle for a little bit less?

In 2026, Sonny Gray posted an ERA of 2.72 over 29 starts, with 149 strikeouts, and an ERA+ of 150. He turned 37 three days ago and would certainly form a very strong 1-2 punch with Chris Sale

Is Jurickson Profar Welcomed Back in Braves Clubhouse

After serving another PED suspension, Jurickson Profar is technically eligible to be activated and could play a role with the Atlanta Braves in 2027. He is still under contract for one more season.

However, MLB.com reporter Mark Bowman notes that Jurickson Profar ‘wouldn’t be welcomed’ back in the Braves clubhouse after betraying his teammates for two straight seasons.

Atlanta will have a tough decision to make with Profar before the 2027 campaign, but him being cut/released feels like the most logical option at this very moment.

Are the Braves Targeting Bullpen Help??

The MLB GM meetings are currently underway in Las Vegas, with some transaction talks expected to heat up this week.

According to FanSided.com insider Robert Murray, the Braves are among a group of teams thought to be targeting bullpen help, along with the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, and Miami Marlins:

“Among the many teams looking for bullpen help include the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. Atlanta ranked fourth in the Majors in bullpen ERA last season, but closer Raisel Iglesias is now a free agent, and they need all the relief depth they can get given their question marks in the rotation. The Reds’ bullpen, meanwhile, was a real weakness in 2026 (4.68 reliever ERA), and the team already declined its option on former closer Emilio Pagan.”

Stay updated with all the latest Braves news/rumors and updates on Heavy on Braves, but also expect more news to surface over the next couple of days, and perhaps even a transaction or two.