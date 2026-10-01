Atlanta Braves Fans Calling on Ronald Acuña Jr. Ahead of Crucial Phillies Game

There is a big time MLB playoff matchup on the National League side of the bracket on Thursday between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

While the Braves have welcomed star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.’s services through the first two games of the season, some spectators and patrons don’t believe he’s been very productive and are calling on him to have a signature moment on Thursday evening.

Across the first two games of the Wild Card series with the Phillies, Ronald Acuña Jr. is 0-for-6 with a run scored, two stolen bases, and two walks.

Being that he’s either going to be the Braves’ first or second batter when manager Walt Weiss reveals the team’s lineup, it’s understandable why Atlanta might need more from the top of their order.

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Ronald Acuña Jr. Could Be Difference Maker in Phillies-Braves Game 3 of WC

Atlanta Braves fans are calling on Ronald Acuña Jr. to have a signature moment in game three of the team’s Wild Card matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here are some reactions across Braves Country on socials:

@StatsSAC: “It has been nearly 6 years and over 80 plate appearances since Acuna Jr. hit a postseason home run If you wanna talk about due, it’s Ronald And him being the superstar he is is best path to winning this series and having some sort of hope vs Dodgers”

Aaron Nola is set to start the game for the Phillies, and Acuña Jr. has had a lot of success off the right-hander.

@HammerTerritory: “The Braves haven’t won an elimination game since Ronald Acuña Jr.’s ROOKIE season.”

Even Braves reporter Mark Bowman got into the conversation about RAJ:

“Ronald Acuna Jr. had his fun with Phillies fans in September, but he has hit .200 (7-for-36) with 2XBHs (both doubles), a .606 OPS, nine strikeouts and five walks in 10 postseason games vs. Philly going back to 2022. He’s 0-for-6 w/ 2BB and 2Ks during the current series.”

It would be a huge boost for the Braves if Ronald Acuña Jr. could come up with a huge swing against whoever is pitching for Philly.

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