New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Gets Bold MLB Playoff Prediction

The New York Yankees are moving on!!

They will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, beginning this weekend.

As Aaron Judge’s status is still in limbo, other players will need to step up. If manager Aaron Boone pencils Anthony Volpe in the lineup during the ALDS, he could be a difference-maker.

Recently, FanSided.com contributors made a bold Anthony Volpe prediction, and it’s pretty positive.

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Anthony Volpe Predicted to Have Impact at 3B for Yankees

With George Lombard Jr. manning the reins at shortstop, if Anthony Volpe sees himself in the lineup, it will either be at third base or second.

Volpe’s arm doesn’t play well at third base, but that didn’t stop the speculation, as the Yankees would also look much better on paper with Volpe at 3B over Ryan McMahon.

FanSided MLB director Adam Weinrib recently made the bold prediction that Volpe will be an impact player at 3B:

“The Yankees turned to Volpe out of sheer desperation, due to both Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s injury and Ryan McMahon’s ineffectiveness, and the one-time punching bag was actually … pretty good in September? The offense is unremarkable but still worlds better than McMahon, and his defense has been fine at third base. New York is going to need him in October.”

Anthony Volpe was in the lineup for game one against the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round, but that was with a left-hander on the mound. Manager Boone has had a clear strategy when it comes to stacking the lineup with favorite hitting matchups, according to whoever the opposing starter is.

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Anthony Volpe’s 2026 Season At a Glance

You have to give Anthony Volpe a lot of credit for the way he’s handled the 2026 season.

He started the year on the IL, which led to him not really having a starting spot in the infield, and Volpe was eventually demoted to the minors for a long stretch of the season.

After an injury to Jazz Chisholm Jr., Volpe stepped up in a few clutch moments in September for the Yankees, and he’s now back in the fold, with Chisholm and Volpe platooning at 2B.

However, New York Yankees fans would be very pleased if this Anthony Volpe prediction could come to life over the next few weeks.

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