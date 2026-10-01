What Time Is The Atlanta Braves Game Today?

It’s a winner-take-all between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, October 1.

The MLB playoffs are known for October moments, and the only Wild Card matchup that is going to a game three is the series between the Braves and Phillies.

However, with all the other MLB teams (Yankees, Padres, and White Sox) already clinching their spot in the Division Series, this has forced a time change in the Phillies-Braves game three contest.

So, what time do the Atlanta Braves play today?

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What Time Do the Atlanta Braves Play Today?

The Atlanta Braves X account made the following announcement on Wednesday afternoon:

“Tomorrow’s Wild Card Game 3 will be played at either 2:15pm ET or 8:15pm ET at @TruistPark. The game time will not be determined until the conclusion of tonight’s three other Wild Card Game 2’s.”

Well, the start time has been confirmed! The Braves and Phillies will square off at 8:15 pm EST on Thursday evening.

This is definitely better news for the Braves rather than the Phillies, because the first-pitch time being at night will allow Braves fans to file into Truist Park, in what will likely be a sold-out crowd.

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Braves-Phillies Set to Clash in Pivotal Game 3 Wild Card Game

The series between the Braves and Phillies has been filled with several intense moments.

After the Braves took game one behind Austin Riley’s go-ahead 3-run home run in the 8th inning, the Phillies countered with a plethora of long balls of their own in game two, and Philadelphia staved off elimination after Christopher Sanchez turned in a stellar outing.

As for the pitching plans on both sides, Aaron Nola is expected to get the start for the Phillies, with Zack Wheeler expected to be available at some point.

And speaking to the Braves, they are expected to go with an opener, and Grant Holmes will be the bulk innings eater in the contest.

The winner of Phillies-Braves on Thursday evening will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

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