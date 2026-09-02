Atlanta Braves Fans React to Sean Murphy Decision Ahead of Nationals Game

The Atlanta Braves will wrap up their short two-game series with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon in a Matinee showdown.

Atlanta lost its game on Tuesday and is now just three games ahead of the Phillies for first place in the NL East. Things are getting tight, and division races are heating up.

Ahead of the Nationals game on Wednesday afternoon, the Braves released their lineup, which features a notable Sean Murphy decision.

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Sean Murphy Batting 6th; Catching on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Sean Murphy will catch and bat sixth for the Atlanta Braves.

His lineup is a bit of a surprise because Murphy usually hits around 7th-9th, but he has been hitting the ball well since being activated from the IL.

Here is the full Atlanta Braves lineup, per @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 9/2: “D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF S. Murphy C M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP”

There are also some notable reactions from fans about the lineup decisions:

@DivisionTherapy: “Why does Walt keep doing this. Why does he not adapt.”

@MattBru3: “Whew, that 6-9 part of the lineup has a lot of swing and miss potential”

Looking at Sean Murphy, it’s the first time he’s batted sixth this season, so Walt Weiss is opting to switch things up a little bit. The first three batters remain the same in the order, while Mauricio Dubon is getting a day off, and Ha-Seong Kim is playing shortstop.

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