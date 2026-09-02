Atlanta Braves Announced Promotion of 26-Year-Old Pitching Prospect During Nationals Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Washington Nationals in a short two-game series. Atlanta dropped its contest versus the Nats on Tuesday evening and will look to split the series in a Wednesday afternoon matinee.

After the Nationals series, the Braves will get a day off on Thursday before their biggest series against the Phillies this weekend (on the road).

However, during the Nationals series, the Braves made a few notable roster moves. Looking at the minors side of the moves, 26-year-old pitching prospect Rolddy Muñoz was promoted to AAA Gwinnett.

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Rolddy Muñoz Sent to AAA Gwinnett

According to his MiLB.com transactions tracker, Rolddy Muñoz is headed to AAA Gwinnett.

The corresponding move is Drue Hackenberg being sent to AA Columbus.

Muñoz, 26, has briefly pitched with the Atlanta Braves in parts of the past two seasons. However, across 5.2 total MLB innings, he’s allowed eight earned runs.

In 2026, between AA and AAA, Rolddy Muñoz carries an ERA of 3.94 over 48 IP with 67 strikeouts. He’s a very promising arm with an ability to punch out several batters, but Muñoz still needs to work on his control and keeping the ball in the yard.

Rolddy Muñoz is from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and has been with the Braves organization since 2019.

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More on Rolddy Muñoz

Rolddy Muñoz is the 20th-ranked prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization.

Here is a piece of his MiLB.com prospect bio:

“Muñoz’s success is largely tied to his slider. He throws the 90 mph breaking ball more than his fastball and it missed bats at a 45 percent rate in the Minors last year, according to Synergy. He can crank his fastball up to 100 mph, and it averaged close to 98, but it’s much more of a ground-ball inducer than a bat-misser.”

Across his seven minor-league seasons, Muñoz carries an ERA of 4.05 over 319.2 innings pitched with 397 strikeouts.

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