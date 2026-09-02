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Atlanta Braves Announced Promotion of 26-Year-Old Pitching Prospect During Nationals Series

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Seattle Mariners v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 7: Luke Raley #20 of the Seattle Mariners slides safely into home plate as Rolddy Muñoz #70 of the Atlanta Braves drops the ball in the ninth inning of a game at Truist Park on September 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Washington Nationals in a short two-game series. Atlanta dropped its contest versus the Nats on Tuesday evening and will look to split the series in a Wednesday afternoon matinee.

After the Nationals series, the Braves will get a day off on Thursday before their biggest series against the Phillies this weekend (on the road).

However, during the Nationals series, the Braves made a few notable roster moves. Looking at the minors side of the moves, 26-year-old pitching prospect Rolddy Muñoz was promoted to AAA Gwinnett.

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Rolddy Muñoz Sent to AAA Gwinnett

Seattle Mariners v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Rolddy Munoz #70 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on September 06, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to his MiLB.com transactions tracker, Rolddy Muñoz is headed to AAA Gwinnett.

The corresponding move is Drue Hackenberg being sent to AA Columbus.

Muñoz, 26, has briefly pitched with the Atlanta Braves in parts of the past two seasons. However, across 5.2 total MLB innings, he’s allowed eight earned runs.

In 2026, between AA and AAA, Rolddy Muñoz carries an ERA of 3.94 over 48 IP with 67 strikeouts. He’s a very promising arm with an ability to punch out several batters, but Muñoz still needs to work on his control and keeping the ball in the yard.

Rolddy Muñoz is from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and has been with the Braves organization since 2019.

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More on Rolddy Muñoz

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 2: Rolddy Muñoz #70 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 2, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Rolddy Muñoz is the 20th-ranked prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization.

Here is a piece of his MiLB.com prospect bio: 

“Muñoz’s success is largely tied to his slider. He throws the 90 mph breaking ball more than his fastball and it missed bats at a 45 percent rate in the Minors last year, according to Synergy. He can crank his fastball up to 100 mph, and it averaged close to 98, but it’s much more of a ground-ball inducer than a bat-misser.”

Across his seven minor-league seasons, Muñoz carries an ERA of 4.05 over 319.2 innings pitched with 397 strikeouts.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announced Promotion of 26-Year-Old Pitching Prospect During Nationals Series

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