Atlanta Braves Fans React to NL East Clinching Moment

After their victory on Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves are NL East champions!!

Atlanta is 92-64 this season and has had a highly successful campaign thus far under new skipper Walt Weiss.

Clinching a division in MLB isn’t easy, especially in a very talented NL East. The Braves were not favored to win the division this season, and there were many doubters calling out the organization for its ‘lack of offseason’ moves.

However, with a bulldog starter in Chris Sale, iron man Matt Olson, and certified All-Stars like Drake Baldwin, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Michael Harris II all putting together very strong seasons, Atlanta is now in the MLB playoffs and has a real shot at winning the Fall Classic.

Let’s get into some reactions from the fans after the NL East clinching moment.

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Atlanta Braves Are NL East Champions!!!

The Atlanta Braves are NL East champions!!!

Here are some notable comments from the above post that totaled nearly 30K likes and almost 400 comments on X.com.

@medicinpink: “I am SO proud to be a Braves fan! Absolutely deserved. It was a rough season but you guys put the work in and stuck it out and it paid off!”

@cindyb_1988: “Congrats guys!!! Job ain’t over yet!”

@scoot1105: “Well, at least one Atlanta team came to play today! CONGRATS!! WELL DESERVED!”

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Atlanta Braves Playoff Outlook

Unless the Los Angeles Dodgers lose a handful of their games in the final week of the regular season, the Braves will likely be the No. 3 seed in the NL, which would mean they have to face the third NL Wild Card.

The NL Wild Card seeding is very fluid, and the Braves could end up playing either the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, or even the Arizona Diamondbacks.

However, if the Braves do end up in the NL Wild Card round, they will enjoy three home playoff games.

As for how their roster shapes up, Atlanta has a dominant bullpen, a solid cast of hitters who can pop balls over the fence, and, of course, Chris Sale to lead the rotation efforts.

October baseball is right! Around the corner, and this year’s playoffs are sure to be extremely exciting.