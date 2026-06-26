Atlanta Braves Floated In Trade Prediction for Red Sox $75 Million All-Star Starter

The Atlanta Braves are very steadily staying relevant in MLB trade rumors and speculation.
One potential player who has surfaced as a top trade candidate is Boston Red Sox All-Star starter Sonny Gray.
Gray has a no-trade clause, but reports indicate that he may be willing to accept a trade if the Red Sox become sellers, which feels likely.
The Braves immediately stand out as a top option, and a recent rumors piece by Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer names the Atlanta Braves as a trade destination for Sonny Gray, who comes with a three-year, $75 million contract.
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Sonny Gray Emerging as Top Trade Candidate for Braves
Sonnuy Gray is enjoying a STELLAR season so far, but with Garrett Crochet still hurt, the Red Sox haven’t been able to capitalize on it, and it’s a tough situation that Boston may be forced to trade Gray. His ERA is 2.95 with a pitching record of 9-1 and 66 strikeouts. Gray is a 3X MLB All-Star.
Here is what Rymer wrote about his fit in Atlanta, who could be looking to acquire a starter this summer:
“Though Gray has a $31 million salary this year and a $10 million buyout for next year, $20 million of the total sum is on the St. Louis Cardinals. That gives Boston a little bit of leeway to press for a maximized package in trade talks. To this end, a Smith-Shawver and Clohisy pairing would at least be interesting. Smith-Shawver is a former top prospect who teased a breakout last year before he needed Tommy John surgery. Clohisy is a plus-plus speed guy with a solid bat-to-ball talent.”
Yeah, Rymer puts together a trade proposal that the Braves should actually really think about, with AJ Smith-Shawver and prospect Pat Clohisy going to the Red Sox in return for the services of Gray.
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Who Says ‘No’ In Proposed Sonny Gray-Braves Trade?
Well, given that Rymer’s proposed trade package might be a little bit light, the Red Sox would likely say no to this deal, but it’s because other MLB teams will likely be in on Sonny Gray as well, given his tenure and durability as a starter.
So if the Braves wanted to land him, a little more would have to be included in the deal.
As for the Atlanta Braves trade deadline plans, a starting pitcher is starting to emerge as the top need, and Atlanta has steadily been linked to all the top names like Tarik Skubal, Sonny Gray, and Joe Ryan.
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