Atlanta Braves Floated In Trade Prediction for Red Sox $75 Million All-Star Starter

The Atlanta Braves are very steadily staying relevant in MLB trade rumors and speculation.

One potential player who has surfaced as a top trade candidate is Boston Red Sox All-Star starter Sonny Gray.

Gray has a no-trade clause, but reports indicate that he may be willing to accept a trade if the Red Sox become sellers, which feels likely.

The Braves immediately stand out as a top option, and a recent rumors piece by Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer names the Atlanta Braves as a trade destination for Sonny Gray, who comes with a three-year, $75 million contract.

More MLB on Heavy: Former Chicago Cubs 3-Year Player Elects Free Agency After Angels Decision

Sonny Gray Emerging as Top Trade Candidate for Braves

Sonnuy Gray is enjoying a STELLAR season so far, but with Garrett Crochet still hurt, the Red Sox haven’t been able to capitalize on it, and it’s a tough situation that Boston may be forced to trade Gray. His ERA is 2.95 with a pitching record of 9-1 and 66 strikeouts. Gray is a 3X MLB All-Star.

Here is what Rymer wrote about his fit in Atlanta, who could be looking to acquire a starter this summer: