Chicago Cubs Cut 2-Year MLB Player in Favor of David Peterson

In case you missed it, the Chicago Cubs traded for New York Mets starter David Peterson in the immediate aftermath of Chicago embarrassing the Mets in two games on Wednesday.

Well, to open up room on the roster, the Cubs had to cut ties with another player, and that verdict is in.

Cubs Designate Yosver Zulueta for Assignment

The Chicago Cubs traded for Yosver Zulueta just 10 days ago, and he did not appear in a game for the Cubs. He’s now been designated for assignment, according to multiple reports, and can either be claimed by another MLB, or he will either have to stay in the minors, or a release could be in the future for Zulueta.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (on 6/25):

“Zulueta logged mid-3.00s ERAs with big strikeout and ground-ball rates in both 2024 and 2025, but the 2026 season hasn’t gone nearly as well. He’s pitched 22 2/3 innings between Tacoma (Mariners) and Des Moines (Cubs). Opponents have rocked him for a 7.54 ERA in that time. Command has been the primary issue. Zulueta has only yielded 23 hits (and just one homer) in those 22 2/3 frames, but he’s issued 20 walks, plunked another pair of batters and been charged with six wild pitches.”

Yosver Zulueta is a 2-year MLB player with just 23.2 innings pitched in his MLB career. He’s still just 28-years-old, but those underlying numbers that Adams indicates from the minors aren’t a great sign. In those 23.2 innings in the Majors, Zulueta carries an ERA of 5.32 with 25 K’s, three earned runs allowed, and 11 walks issued.

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More on David Peterson to the Cubs

Yeah, so David Peterson is officially a Chicago Cub, as both the Mets and Cubs made the trade announcement on Thursday morning.

The Cubs desperately need some starting pitching help after both Ben Brown and Edward Cabrera were placed on the Injured List on Thursday, in a ‘two birds, one stone’ roster transaction.

As for David Peterson, he probably doesn’t solve the Cubs’ pitching issues, but maybe a fresh start will bode well for the 2025 MLB All-Star.

Peterson has appeared in 16 games this season (8 starts), and holds an ERA of 6.09 over 68 innings pitched. His FIP of 3.85 suggests he has been EXTREMELY unlucky, as that discrepancy between ERA and FIP is very large. In 2025, Peterson posted an ERA of 4.22 across 168+ innings. He had been the longest tenured Mets player (seven seasons).

It’s unclear how he will be used with the Cubs with Matthew Boyd returning to the rotation, but the Cubs also acquired Bryse Wilson off waivers from the Phillies on Wednesday, so Craig Counsell and the rest of the coaching/pitching staff at least have some additional options at their disposal now.

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