Atlanta Braves Floated As Trade Destination for Yankees’ Anthony Volpe

If the New York Yankees wanted to capitalize on the increased trade value of Anthony Volpe, could the Atlanta Braves be a good fit?

Recently, in a piece for New York Yankees on SI.com, the Braves were floated as a potential trade destination for Anthony Volpe.

With the MLB trade deadline just about five weeks away, Atlanta may be thinking about adding a shortstop and moving Mauricio Dubon full-time to left field. The Ha-Seong Kim contract situation is starting to become glaring, and how much longer do the Braves actually feel comfortable with the SS tandem of Kim and Jorge Mateo?

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Should Trade Bo Bichette for Prospects or Starting Pitching

Braves Named Top Destination for Anthony Volpe

SI.com writer Joseph Randazzo sees the Braves as a fit for Anthony Volpe:

“However, if there were an opportunity to offload Volpe to give him a fresh start elsewhere and bring in a capable MLB veteran, Dubón could be a solid addition—especially since he’s on an expiring contract, negating any long-term risk. He could be that stopgap shortstop for the rest of the year until they bring up George Lombard Jr. at some point, potentially by Aug. 1. That is, as long as Lombard isn’t traded for Tarik Skubal.”

So, interestingly enough, it sounds like Randazzo is proposing the idea that the Braves offer the Yankees Mauricio Dubon, which does seem a bit unlikely, but GM Alex Anthopoulos could still make a call to Brian Cashman and see what a trade for Anthony Volpe could cost. Volpe is a lifetime .225 hitter with a career OPS+ of 84, but in 101 at-bats this season, he’s batting .267 with an OPS+ of 106.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Projected Trade Haul for Tarik Skubal Offloads Spencer Jones

Braves’ Trade Deadline Needs

As the MLB trade deadline is about five weeks away, the Atlanta Braves’ needs are starting to shake out, and one can assume Atlanta will be aggressive in the starting pitching market, but why not inquire about a player like Anthony Volpe?

The Yankees likely won’t just give him away, so the Braves would have to put together an enticing deal, but with the Braves’ recent struggles (lost nine of last 12 games), anything should be on the table before Atlanta experiences an epic collapse in the NL East.

Also, simply put, Atlanta’s roster as currently constructed can’t compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers, or perhaps even the Phillies (in October), so if Alex Anthopoulos stays put, he (and the Braves) may regret it.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Acquire Phillies Pitcher After Latest Wave of Injuries