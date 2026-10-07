Ex-Atlanta Braves Pitcher Excelling with New Team in MLB Playoffs

The Atlanta Braves are currently facing elimination from the MLB playoffs. They will have to win the next two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the NLCS against either the Brewers or Padres (series still ongoing).

While it doesn’t necessarily directly pertain to the Atlanta Braves, it’s important to keep tabs on former players and how they are performing away from the team.

One player who is currently pitching very well for their respective team in the MLB playoffs is Chicago White Sox starter/reliever Sean Newcomb, who was once an Atlanta Braves pitcher.

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Sean Newcomb Pitching Very Well with Chicago White Sox

Atlanta Braves fans should remember well enough about Sean Newcomb, who pitched in ATL from 2017 to 2022.

He’s bounced around MLB since, but has landed with the Chicago White Sox, where he is excelling.

Sean Newcomb got the start for the White Sox in their Game Three affair with the Cleveland Guardians, and he turned in a very solid outing.

In these MLB playoffs, Newcomb has pitched five innings and allowed just two earned runs with four strikeouts.

In the ALDS, he has not allowed a run, and if the White Sox-Guardians series is to continue, Newcomb will likely be utilized further.

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Looking at Sean Newcomb with the Atlanta Braves

It was a while ago, but Sean Newcomb made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2017.

Across 57 starts and 144 total games pitched in a Braves uniform, Newcomb posted an ERA of 4.25 over 383+ innings and 390 strikeouts.

Newcomb was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the first round of the MLB draft back in 2014.

For his career, Newcomb holds an ERA of 4.03 across 10 total seasons pitched and 613 strikeouts.

There’s an argument to be made that the 2025 and 2026 seasons for Newcomb have been the best in his MLB career.

He’s actually set to hit free agency after this season ends, and perhaps the Braves will want to ink him to a deal if the situation is right.

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