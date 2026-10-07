Ex-New York Mets All-Star Thriving in MLB Playoffs with New Team

The New York Mets are watching the MLB playoffs from the sidelines after a disappointing 2026 campaign.

However, it’s important to keep tabs on former Mets who are having a profound impact on their new team.

One of those players is reliever Edwin Diaz, who is thriving with the Dodgers so far in the playoffs.

New York Mets fans know Diaz quite well, as he spent six seasons in Queens and was named to two All-Star appearances with the Metropolitans.

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Edwin Diaz Finding Success with Dodgers in MLB Playoffs

Edwin Diaz has had a rocky season after signing a massive contract extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it seems he’s starting to find his footing in recent outings, which included a save in Game Three of the NLDS on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.

In the 2026 MLB playoffs, Diaz has allowed zero earned runs over two IP with two strikeouts, one hit allowed, and zero walks.

Looking more broadly, since returning from the IL on September 18, Diaz has turned in seven scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts.

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Quickly Taking a Look at Edwin Diaz’s Career with the Mets

Edwin Diaz was an All-Star with the New York Mets in 2022 and 2025.

Across 328.1 IP with the Mets, Diaz posted an ERA of 2.93 with 144 saves and 538 strikeouts.

When right (and healthy), Diaz is one of MLB’s most dominant relievers.

It was tough that the Mets had to let go of Edwin Diaz, who had been a staple of their relievers’ corps for several years, but New York was unable to match the Dodgers’ massive offer for the 32-year-old right-hander.

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