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Ex-New York Mets All-Star Thriving in MLB Playoffs with New Team

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New York Mets v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 01: Edwin Díaz #39 of the New York Mets celebrates a 10-8 win over the Detroit Tigers with Luis Torrens #13 of the New York Mets at Comerica Park on September 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are watching the MLB playoffs from the sidelines after a disappointing 2026 campaign.

However, it’s important to keep tabs on former Mets who are having a profound impact on their new team.

One of those players is reliever Edwin Diaz, who is thriving with the Dodgers so far in the playoffs.

New York Mets fans know Diaz quite well, as he spent six seasons in Queens and was named to two All-Star appearances with the Metropolitans.

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Edwin Diaz Finding Success with Dodgers in MLB Playoffs

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Edwin Díaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Edwin Diaz has had a rocky season after signing a massive contract extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it seems he’s starting to find his footing in recent outings, which included a save in Game Three of the NLDS on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.

In the 2026 MLB playoffs, Diaz has allowed zero earned runs over two IP with two strikeouts, one hit allowed, and zero walks.

Looking more broadly, since returning from the IL on September 18, Diaz has turned in seven scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts.

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Quickly Taking a Look at Edwin Diaz’s Career with the Mets

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Edwin Diaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in relief during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Edwin Diaz was an All-Star with the New York Mets in 2022 and 2025.

Across 328.1 IP with the Mets, Diaz posted an ERA of 2.93 with 144 saves and 538 strikeouts.

When right (and healthy), Diaz is one of MLB’s most dominant relievers.

It was tough that the Mets had to let go of Edwin Diaz, who had been a staple of their relievers’ corps for several years, but New York was unable to match the Dodgers’ massive offer for the 32-year-old right-hander.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Ex-New York Mets All-Star Thriving in MLB Playoffs with New Team

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