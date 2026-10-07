Will Aaron Boone Be Fired If Yankees Lose to Rays in ALDS? ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Weighs In

The New York Yankees are in hot water. They must win three straight games against the Tampa Bay Rays in order to advance to the ALCS.

There’s going to be a lot of speculation surrounding Aaron Boone’s job if the Yankees lose this ALDS to the Rays, but will he be fired?

Recently, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith weighed in with his take on the situation.

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ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Believes Aaron Boone Will Be Fired if Yankees Lose to Rays

On his flagship show, First Take, Stephen A. Smith stated that he believes Aaron Boone will be fired if the Yankees lose to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Now, that certainly doesn’t mean Boone’s job is necessarily in jeopardy, but the noise will be really loud if the Yankees do get swept.

Yankees fans feel like it’s the same old story with Aaron Boone, and understandably so. However, his job security will be left in the hands of the Yankees’ front office, which seems content with Boone remaining the skipper past the 2026 season.

Aaron Boone has been able to lift the Yankees to the playoffs pretty much every season since he was hired, but New York has reached the World Series just once, and the team’s inability to pick up wins on the road in the playoffs has been a real issue and is clearly holding the team back.

That doesn’t necessarily fall on Aaron Boone, but someone has to be held accountable, and it usually ends up being the manager.

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Should the Yankees Fire Aaron Boone?

Yankees fans, let me know what you think about this Aaron Boone take by Stephen A. Smith, and your overall thoughts on what should happen with Boone.

The New York Yankees are clearly very reliant on the home run ball, and without Aaron Judge in the lineup, it allows opposing pitchers to key in on the Yankees’ star bats like Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Ben Rice.

While Ben Rice has been on fire, he’s really the only batter in the Yankees’ order who has been killing it on offense.

However, the rest of the Yankees’ hitters failures in October may ultimately fall on Aaron Boone, which, fair or not… might end up being the case if New York is unable to advance to the ALCS.