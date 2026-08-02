Atlanta Braves Get Ha-Seong Kim Update During Nationals Series

The Atlanta Braves are rolling through their schedule right now. With a commanding 8.0-game lead in the NL East, Atlanta is on the brink of sweeping the Washington Nationals (at home).

The series will conclude on Sunday afternoon, but during the Nationals series, there has been a lot of reports surrounding the Braves, but one major one is the most recent update regarding Ha-Seong Kim, who has finished his rehab stint.

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Ha-Seong Kim Set to be Activated Soon

Ha-Seong Kim’s rehab stint has officially expired (after Saturday’s game).

According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, the Braves will activate Kim (likely on Tuesday), but Atlanta will continue to roll with Jim Jarvis at shortstop for the time being.

MLBTR.com recently did an in-depth piece detailing all the latest Braves notes. Writer AJ Eustance wrote:

“On the offensive side of things, Bowman notes that infielder Ha-Seong Kim‘s rehab assignment with Gwinnett has concluded. The Braves are expected to activate him shortly. Jim Jarvis, who has filled in during Kim’s current IL stint, will remain the primary shortstop going forward. That leaves Kim ticketed for a backup infield role, according to Bowman.”

It’s no surprise that the Braves will roll with Jarvis going forward instead of Ha-Seong Kim. Kim’s contract has been a disaster for Atlanta this season, but the good news is it hasn’t affected the MLB squad all that much, as the Braves have been able to find plenty of success without Kim in the lineup.

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More Atlanta Braves Notes

With the MLB trade deadline less than 48 hours away, the Braves have a lot to think about/a lot of action to make, especially after the latest news of Tarik Skubal getting traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Also, Atlanta placed Reynaldo Lopez on the IL on Sunday due to left knee inflammation after he was scratched from his start on Saturday.

In other starting pitching news, the Braves are hopeful Spencer Schwellenbach can return at some point in September, but he hasn’t really begun throwing and would still require a rehab assignment. Spencer Strider appears to be done for the season as well, so currently the Braves’ starting rotation is: Chris Sale, Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder, Martin Perez, and JR Ritchie/AJ Smith-Shawver.

Again, tons of decisions are on the horizon for the Braves, their coaching staff, and front office as the MLB trade deadline looms.

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