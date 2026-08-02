Atlanta Braves Manager Announced Reynaldo López Update After Nationals Game

The Atlanta Braves are rolling right now and currently hold an 8.0-game lead in the National League after catching fire after the All-Star break.

Atlanta has won 11 of its last 16 games, including three straight against the Washington Nationals.

The Braves-Nationals series will conclude on Sunday afternoon. Before the Braves game on Saturday, the news broke that Reynaldo López was scratched from his scheduled start due to a knee issue. Martin Perez filled in for López and actually turned in a solid start.

However, after the Braves’ 8-3 win over Washington on Saturday, Braves manager Walt Weiss provided a concerning update on López.

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Reynaldo López Likely Headed to IL

Per manager Walt Weiss, Reynaldo López will likely require an Injured List stint for this knee issue.

“Reynaldo López likely headed to the IL, manager Walt Weiss says. López will have an MRI on his left knee which he injured before Saturday’s start.”

With the MLB trade deadline just two days away, the urgency for the Atlanta Braves to make a meaningful move to acquire a starting pitcher increases.

Especially with the breaking news Saturday night that Tarik Skubal has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers . Atlanta is enjoying such a good season, and upper management (front office) can’t spoil it.

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More on Reynaldo Lopez’s 2026 Campaign

After barely pitching for the Braves in 2025 (less than 10 innings) due to a severe injury, you hate to see a knee issue like this pop up, as it could be a potential sign of a long-term IL stint, which may put the rest of Lopez’s 2o26 campaign in jeopardy.

Bouncing between the starting rotation and bullpen, Reynaldo Lopez has been a solid pitcher for the Braves this season.

He’s boasted an ERA of 3.64 over 11 starts and 71.2 total innings pitched. He has 66 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.340.

The Braves will be hoping for the best as they await MRI results.

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