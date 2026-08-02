3 Starters the Atlanta Braves Must Trade for After Tarik Skubal News

The news has officially broken across Major League Baseball: Tarik Skubal is a Los Angeles Dodger, and the rest of the league must plot their next move.

For the Atlanta Braves, they are still expected to be active over the next couple of days in trades. Their top need remains starting pitchers.

Here are three starters the Braves can trade for after this Tarik Skubal news.

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Casey Mize

Given the fact that Tarik Skubal was just traded signals that the Detroit Tigers are going to sell, and it’s going to be a real fire sale.

The Atlanta Braves absolutely must trade for Casey Mize as soon as possible. On Sunday, the absolute latest.

Like Skubal, Casey Mize is a rental addition. He’s had just as good a season (sort of) as Skubal, and Casey Mize would slot perfectly into the Braves’ No.2 rotation spot.

Angels’ Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels starter Jose Soriano is also expected to be traded ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

While he may not cost as much as Casey Mize, Soriano is controllable for a few more seasons, which should be enough reason for Atlanta to go out and make a move.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman also noted that the Braves already have interest in Jose Soriano.

Over 22 starts and 123 innings pitched, Soriano holds an ERA of 3.29 with 127 strikeouts.

Emerson Hancock

Last but not least, Emerson Hancock is another MLB starter who is almost guaranteed to be traded.

The Chicago Cubs may be considered the favorite to land Hancock, but at this point, it’s going to be a matter of who can put together the best trade package.

Hancock carries an ERA of 3.26 with 102 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.04.

These are the three starters that the Atlanta Braves MUST consider trading for after this massive piece of Tarik Skubal news.

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