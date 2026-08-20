Inside Atlanta Braves’ SS Ha-Seong Kim’s ‘Worst Season In Baseball History’

The Atlanta Braves inked Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million deal this offseason.

To say he has struggled would be putting it mildly. Kim has five hits in 85 plate appearances this season, and he’s obviously not getting much playing time due to his lack of production.

It’s been 30 PA’s since Ha-Seong Kim last got a hit. It could be considered one of the worst seasons in baseball history, and there are stats to back up the idea.

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Ha-Seong Kim might be putting together one of the worst seasons in MLB history.

@BaseballWRLD_ wrote (via X.com) a few days ago:

“There have been 45,719 seasons in baseball history where a player got at least 85 PA’s. 2026 Ha-Seong Kim’s ranks: AVG: 45,719th | SLG: 45,719th OPS: 45,718th | OPS+: 45,718th The single worst batting average and slugging percentage of all-time.”

BarstoolSports.com then used that stat graph to come to the conclusion Kim might be having ‘the actual worst season in baseball history’:

“It’s not only the worst season in baseball history, it has to be the worst use of $20 million in human history. The worst part is Kim is now back from a stint on the injured list after re-aggravating his surgically repaired finger and he’s just sitting on the bench. The Braves got rid of Jorge Mateo upon Kim’s return because Jim Jarvis had done a serviceable job as the starting shortstop for a few weeks. But since then, Jarvis is 2-28 with a -55 wRC+ while Mateo hits home runs for the Tampa Bay Rays and Kim just sits in the dugout ruminating on a season of futility no player has ever equaled in the 150-year history of baseball.”

^^^ Jorge Mateo, the aforementioned name, was released by the Atlanta Braves last week in what felt like a true scapegoat move.

The sad part for Ha-Seong Kim as well is the fact he may not get another chance to even improve his numbers at all, so if his 2026 season has come to an end from a plate-appearance standpoint, here is the final damage:

85 PA’s, .066 average, five runs, four RBI, 1 SB, 0 XBH, .230 OPS, OPS+: -32. -1.0 bWAR.

So, there is certainly a real argument to be made that Kim is having one of the worst seasons of all time in MLB.

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