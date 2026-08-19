Atlanta Braves Quietly Promote 22-Year-Old Superstar Prospect During Twins Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Minnesota Twins in a three-game series. They are looking to avoid being swept on Wednesday afternoon, as Atlanta has lost four of its last five games.

It won’t get easier for Atlanta either because it has a series with the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers looming, which could ultimately decide NL seedings.

However, in a more minor transaction, the Braves are promoting superstar prospect Alex Lodise to the Double-A Columbus Clingstons.

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Braves Promote Alex Lodise to AA

On August 18, the Atlanta Braves announced they have promoted a 22-year-old SS prospect to Double-A. He was playing with the Rome Emperors.

The roster move is reflected on Lodise’s transactions page:

“SS Alex Lodise assigned to Columbus Clingstones from Rome Emperors.”

Lodise was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2025 in the second round of the MLB Draft.

He’s been crushing it in Single-A, posting a .343 batting average with four home runs, four doubles, and an OPS of 1.005 over 17 games played.

Lodise has already been inserted into the fold for Columbus.

In just his second professional baseball season, he’s already the Braves’ No. 5 prospect, according to MiLB.com.

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More on Alex Lodise…

Here is a piece of Alex Lodise’s MLB.com prospect bio:

“Over his time in college, Lodise grew into being an impactful right-handed hitter, with added strength helping him get to consistent power and the ability to hit the ball out to all fields. One reason he didn’t make it to the first round was a concern about holes in his swing with a tendency to chase, especially when spin comes his way. His junior season was better, but there are swing-and-miss worries and he struck out more than 38 percent of the time in the small sample size of his pro debut.”

Lodise has played 137 games in the minors thus far.

Over that span, he’s batting .265 with 26 home runs, four triples, and 30 doubles. He’s also added 146 hits and 95 runs scored. If he continues to tear up the minors, he could be in the Majors rather quickly, especially with the Braves not really having an answer at shortstop right now.

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