St. Louis Cardinals Demoted 25-Year-Old Pitcher During Reds Series

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently taking on the Cincinnati Reds in a rare 5-game set.

It’s a five-game series because there was a makeup game on Monday afternoon, and the Reds-Cardinals had a four-game series already scheduled. As of Wednesday, the Cardinals are up 2-1 in the series with two games left to be played.

During their series with the Reds, notably for Monday’s doubleheaders, St. Louis made a few roster transactions.

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Cardinals Optioned Quinn Matthews

Following Monday’s game, the Cardinals optioned Quinn Matthews to AAA.

He had been up with the major league squad for one day (the doubleheader day).

Matthews has started two games for the Cardinals this season and carries an ERA of 3.oo over nine innings pitched and 10 strikeouts.

It’s reasonable to believe he could be recalled to make another spot start soon.

In AAA this season, Matthews holds a 3.27 ERA over 99 innings and 120 strikeouts.

As a 25-year-old arm in the Cardinals system with very solid minor league numbers, he figures to be in the fold for the Cardinals’ future.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on Tuesday, August 18) when the demotion happened:

“Mathews held the Reds to one run over four innings in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Reds. There’s not currently room for the left-hander in the Cardinals’ rotation, so he’ll return to Memphis for now until another opportunity arises.”

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More on the Cardinals Right Now…

The St. Louis Cardinals have been playing a good brand of baseball right now.

They are 7-3 in their last 10 games and hold an overall record of 65-62, which has kept them alive in the NL Wild Card conversation.

St. Louis is playing on the road against the Reds, and surprisingly, the Cards have a better away record (33-28) than at home.

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