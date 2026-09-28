Atlanta Braves’ Jim Jarvis Earns High Honor Within Organization

If you watched enough Atlanta Braves baseball this season, you would know that 25-year-old prospect Jim Jarvis played a handful of games with the MLB club while the shortstop position was unsettled.

Well, on Monday, before the Braves’ NL Wild Card series with the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, handed down some high honors, and Jim Jarvis earned one of the biggest awards.

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Jim Jarvis Wins 2026 MVP with Gwinnett Stripers!

In a series of X posts on Monday, September 28, the Gwinnett Stripers announced their individual season accolades, and Jim Jarvis won team MVP for the 2026 campaign.

The post reads:

“A season to remember! Join us in recognizing the players who put together an outstanding season with the Stripers in 2026! Most Valuable Player: Jim Jarvis”

Jim Jarvis started the 2026 season in AAA, and aside from getting recalled a couple of times, he spent his entire season with the Gwinnett Stripers.

Over 100 games played and 392 at-bats, Jarvis batted .296 with six home runs, six triples, 23 doubles, and 47 RBI. His OPS was also .823.

Aside from those 100 games played, he also logged 38 GP and 111 at-bats with the Atlanta Braves, which was his first taste of MLB action in his young career.

Jarvis, still just 25, batted .207 with the Braves over those 111 at-bats and posted an OPS of .564.

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More on Braves Player Jim Jarvis

It’s good to see Jim Jarvis tear it up at the AAA level, which is a strong indicator that he could be ready for a full-time role in the Braves infield.

BatteryPower.com’s Brady Petree wrote (before the 2026 season) about Jarvis:

“Jarvis will likely begin 2026 with Gwinnett, particularly to see if the swing adjustments carry over from one season to the next. Atlanta is sorely lacking in quality position prospects — especially in the upper minors — so the bar for Jarvis to cross isn’t very high. However, given his age (25), ability to put the ball in play and work ethic, one could argue there is a case to be made for Jarvis to join the big league club as a quality bench piece some time in the near future if he plays his cards right.”

It will be interesting to see what role he continues to have with the organization in the coming years.

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