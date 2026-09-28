Los Angeles Dodgers Announce 2 Meaningful Roster Moves Before MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers will await their playoff opponent over the next few days, as the Dodgers have already punched their ticket to the National League Division Series.

However, LA will be without one of its high-leverage playoff relievers once they hit the field on Saturday for their first playoff game.

On Sunday, September 27, before their season finale with the San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers announced two meaningful roster moves.

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Dodgers Recall Bobby Miller; Blake Treinen Heads to IL

Blake Treinen’s 2026 season is over, according to multiple reports.

He was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday with shoulder inflammation, and he’s not expected to be healthy enough to return to the Dodgers bullpen in October.

As for the corresponding move, Bobby Miller gets the nod to rejoin the big-league club.

It’s unclear if Bobby Miller will have a role with the Dodgers in the postseason, but for now, he’s still on the roster.

As for the Blake Treinen news, it’s a tough hit because he’s been a high-leverage reliever for the Dodgers in each of their past two World Series runs, and he seems to always step up in October.

MLB.com staff reports wrote (about Bobby Miller):

“Miller, 27, returns for this third stint with the club. He has been in the Majors parts of four seasons with Los Angeles with a 14-8 record and a 5.43 ERA. He had a banner season in 2023, setting career marks in wins (11), starts (22), ERA (3.76), innings pitched (124.1), strikeouts (119) and WHIP (1.10). He was the Dodgers’ first round pick in 2020, selected with the 29th overall pick from the University of Louisville.”

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How Do These Roster Changes Affect LA’s Playoff Chances?

Blake Treinen has appeared in 36 games this season for the Dodgers and posted an ERA of 3.64 in that span.

However, it’s still a decent blow to LA’s bullpen staff.

With that being said, the Dodgers have perhaps the strongest pitching staff in MLB, and they will be able to count on other names to pick up the slack in Treinen’s absence.

One of the biggest pitching storylines for LA is if they will get the services of Edgardo Henriquez back.

As for Bobby Miller, if he does happen to make the NLDS roster, the Dodgers will likely not count on him in leverage spots, but he could log some playoff innings if the pitching staff wears thin, or there’s some sort of blowout.