Atlanta Braves Receive Clarity on Phillies’ Pitching Plans Ahead of Wild Card Series

There is a big-time rivalry series taking place this week in the MLB playoffs between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies.

It’s a three-game series in the National League Wild Card round, with all three games being played at Truist Park.

On Monday morning, it was revealed by the Atlanta Braves that Chris Sale will take the ball in game one on Tuesday, which is no surprise.

Also on Monday, Atlanta received some clarity on the Phillies’ pitching plans ahead of the Wild Card series.

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Phillies’ Jesus Luzardo to Start Game One of NLWC Series

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 7: Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with J.T. Realmuto #10 (left) and Kyle Schwarber #12 (right) after pitching a complete game for the win against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on September 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

Per multiple reports, Jesus Luzardo will take the ball on Tuesday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves. The start time for game one is 2:00 p.m. EST.

Luzardo was just activated off the IL over the weekend, and he has had one appearance (in relief) since returning to the club.

It’s also being reported that Luzardo will serve ‘as an opener’, but in the MLB playoffs, it’s unclear how much weight that will carry.

The Phillies’ pitching plans are still in limbo after Luzardo, but Christopher Sanchez will likely take the ball in game two.

Jesus Luzardo has pitched against the Braves a lot in his MLB career, but in a game earlier this month, the dominant southpaw pitched a complete-game shutout in a Monday afternoon game.

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How do the Braves Fare Against Jesus Luzardo?

Well, as noted, Luzardo does have some relevant recent success against the Braves.

Three of Atlanta’s best hitters are left-handed (Matt Olson, Michael Harris, Drake Baldwin), however, the Braves also have a cast of characters who hit lefties very well (Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr., so it will be interesting to see what lineup Walt Weiss deploys for game one of the series.

Looking at Luzardo’s season very quickly, he’s had a very strong season, posting an ERA of 2.85 with 221 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.07.

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