Atlanta Braves Receive Injury Update on Forgotten Pitcher Amid Lengthy Rehab

Atlanta Braves fans, remember pitcher Joe Jimenez?

It’s been nearly 2 years since he pitched in MLB, but despite the lengthy injury rehab, Jimenez is still with the organization and is attempting to work his way back into Atlanta’s bullpen fold.

During the Braves series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, news about Joe Jimenez surfaced regarding his return to a big-league mound.

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Braves Get Joe Jimenez Update

Joe Jimenez has yet to begin a rehab assignment or anything, but he is working hard to get back in action.

@ChoppinBravos wrote via X.com: “Joe Jimenez throwing his 5th bullpen as he works his way back !”

Jimenez also posted a video of himself throwing off a mound.

Manager Walt Weiss was also asked about Joe Jimenez recently, and the Braves skipper noted he’s glad that Jimenez has a light at the end of the tunnel for now.

Braves reporter Mark Bowman added: “A couple months ago, Joe Jimenez didn’t know if he’d ever pitch again. He’s throwing bullpens now. Returning this year still seems unlikely. But he at least now has hope to continue his career.”

“Jimenez has undergone three knee surgeries since he last pitched in the big leagues in September 2024. The veteran reliever noted that his most recent bullpen session was the best he’s felt since he resumed throwing, and he’ll have a chance to rejoin the Atlanta bullpen before the end of the season if all goes well.”

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Taking a Look at Joe Jimenez’s MLB Career

As noted, Joe Jimenez has not pitched since 2024 after a few devastating knee injuries.

Once an MLB All-Star in 2018 with the Detroit Tigers, Jimenez has logged 125 innings with the Braves over two seasons.

In that span, he posted a very respectable 2.81, and you could make a strong argument that 2024 was his best season as a pro.

Before the Braves, Jimenez pitched in parts of six seasons with the Detroit Tigers.

For his career, he holds an ERA of 4.47 over 391 total innings pitched with 488 strikeouts.

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