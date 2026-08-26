Atlanta Braves Receive Injury Update on Forgotten Pitcher Amid Lengthy Rehab

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 29: Joe Jimenez #77 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on March 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Joe Jiménez #77 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning of game two of a doubleheader against the New York Mets at Truist Park on September 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)
Joe Jimenez has yet to begin a rehab assignment or anything, but he is working hard to get back in action.
@ChoppinBravos wrote via X.com: “Joe Jimenez throwing his 5th bullpen as he works his way back !”
Jimenez also posted a video of himself throwing off a mound.
Manager Walt Weiss was also asked about Joe Jimenez recently, and the Braves skipper noted he’s glad that Jimenez has a light at the end of the tunnel for now.
Braves reporter Mark Bowman added: “A couple months ago, Joe Jimenez didn’t know if he’d ever pitch again. He’s throwing bullpens now. Returning this year still seems unlikely. But he at least now has hope to continue his career.”
“Jimenez has undergone three knee surgeries since he last pitched in the big leagues in September 2024. The veteran reliever noted that his most recent bullpen session was the best he’s felt since he resumed throwing, and he’ll have a chance to rejoin the Atlanta bullpen before the end of the season if all goes well.”
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Joe Jimenez #77 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to Game One of the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 01, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
As noted, Joe Jimenez has not pitched since 2024 after a few devastating knee injuries.
Once an MLB All-Star in 2018 with the Detroit Tigers, Jimenez has logged 125 innings with the Braves over two seasons.
In that span, he posted a very respectable 2.81, and you could make a strong argument that 2024 was his best season as a pro.
Before the Braves, Jimenez pitched in parts of six seasons with the Detroit Tigers.
For his career, he holds an ERA of 4.47 over 391 total innings pitched with 488 strikeouts.
Atlanta Braves fans, remember pitcher Joe Jimenez? It’s been nearly 2 years since he pitched in MLB, but despite the lengthy injury rehab, Jimenez is still with the organization and is attempting to work his way back into Atlanta’s bullpen fold. During the Braves series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, news about Joe Jimenez surfaced […]
Atlanta Braves Receive Injury Update on Forgotten Pitcher Amid Lengthy Rehab