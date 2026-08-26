Mets’ Francisco Lindor Drops Honest Statement About Jefry Yan After Brewers Game

The New York Mets picked up an electrifying 3-2 win on Tuesday evening to take the series opener about the Milwaukee Brewers.

The game was saved by infielder Francisco Lindor, who made a stellar diving catch in the top of the ninth inning to keep the game tied at two apiece.

The Mets would later go on to win the ballgame in the bottom of the 10th inning due to a throwing error by the Brewers.

After the game, Lindor dropped an honest statement on Jefry Yan, who didn’t fail to show his emotions in the 9th inning after Lindor’s amazing snag.

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Francisco Lindor Comments on Jefry Yan Following Brewers Game

After the New York Mets win on Tuesday night, Francisco Lindor spoke with the media and had this to say about reliever Jefry Yan, who really plays with his emotions on his sleeve.

“Vibes are contagious. He should continue to jump, he should continue to be himself. At the end of the day, Jefry got here for a reason and he continues to be himself. He shouldn’t tame it because people are saying it should be tamed.”

There is no doubt that Jefry Yan is bringing good vibes to the Mets squad. New York is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

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Looking at Francisco Lindor and Jefry Yan This Season

Jefry Yan was recently recalled by the New York Mets to make his MLB debut.

Over 6.2 IP, Yan has allowed just three earned runs on six hits while striking out seven batters.

He’s brought a spark to this Mets team with his emphatic celebrations on strikeouts and even just getting out of sticky situations.

As for Francisco Lindor, he has missed a good chunk of time with a calf injury, but he’s still playing very hard, and his highlight play on Tuesday is an indicator that he is not giving up on this season, even if the Mets may be close to mathematically out of contention.

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