6-Year Atlanta Braves Legend Makes Honest Didier Fuentes Statement

The Atlanta Braves enter the All-Star break with a 55-40 record and a 2.0 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies, who are rapidly approaching first place in the NL East. Atlanta finished the first half of its season a bit sluggish, but overall, having 55 wins and being in first place, no matter the circumstances, is a big success.

One of the biggest strengths of this Braves team so far has been their bullpen, and youngster Didier Funtes has been a big part of that development.

However, Braves legend and analyst, Jeff Francoeur, would like to see Fuentes utilized in a different role going forward.

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Jeff Francoeur Shares Dider Fuentes Message

In a recent appearance on 680 The Fan, Jeff Francoeur wants to see Didier Fuentes being utilized as a starter going forward:

“I’d like to see Fuentes move into a starter role.”

“The need right now outweighs the role that he’s had.”

Perhaps Jeff Francoeur has a real point. Atlanta’s starters have been iffy. Didier Fuentes has been rock solid in the bullpen, and he literally came up as a starter.

Across 37.1 innings pitched this season (31 appearances), Fuentes boasts an ERA of 2.65 with 44 strikeouts and a perfect pitching record of 4-0. His sophomore season has been great for his development.

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More on Jeff Francoeur/Didier Fuentes

Jeff Francoeur played six seasons with the Atlanta Braves over multiple stints. He made his MLB debut with Atlanta, and held a lifetime batting average with the Braves of .265 with 85 home runs, 142 doubles, and an OPS+ of 88 across 2710 career at-bats with Atlanta.

As for Francoeur’s statement on Didier Fuentes, it has a lot of basis, and with the likes of Spencer Strider and Martin Perez on the shelf, Fuentes might be a more trusted arm than JR Ritchie, Owen Murphy, or Hurston Waldrep.

Didier Fuentes is just 21 years old, and this season has shown that his arsenal is strong enough to pitch in MLB. Across his 37+ innings this season, Fuentes has allowed just one home run. In 13 innings last season, Fuentes surrendered six long balls to opposing batters.

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