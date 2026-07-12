Atlanta Braves Hit with Tarik Skubal News as Trade Report Emerges

The Atlanta Braves are thought to be a top suitor for Detroit Tigers‘ starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. However, a recent report emerged on Sunday morning (the last day before MLB breaks for All-Star Game festivities) from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale indicating Skubal’s latest trade status.

For the Braves, their need for a starting pitcher is growing by the day, and their division lead has also been shrinking by the day. With just one game left on their schedule (against the Cardinals, which is about to start as I’m typing this), Atlanta’s division lead is now just two games. There was a belief across the league that the Braves were emerging as favorites to land Tarik Skubal, but that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

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Tarik Skubal May Want to Stay in Detroit

In USA Today’s Bob Nightengale’s weekly MLB ’roundup’, he wrote (about Tarik Skubal):

“Or, what if the dude goes nowhere.”

“Skubal is back, healthy, and he also could be the one salvaging the Tigers’ season. Everyone in the AL Central had a chance to put the Tigers away when they lost 21 of 25 games and dropped to 22-38. But instead, Skubal came back and the Tigers took off. They have gone 21-12 since June 1 and are suddenly back in the race. They entered Saturday 4 ½ games out in the AL Central and 2 ½ games back in the wild-card race.”

There is now a growing belief across Major League Baseball that Tarik Skubal will be staying put this trade deadline, and perhaps the biggest reason is one that Nightengale sort of mentions, the American League is just mediocre that the Detroit Tigers certainly have a newfound belief that they, too, can make a late-season surge for the MLB playoffs, and having Tarik Skubal would be their best shot at that.

Also, it’s very fair to note that Nightengale would be the type of reporter to be *somewhat* pushing a false narrative, so for him to say that Skubal likely stays put to increase the Tigers playoff chances, certainly has some basis to it.

So, what does this mean for the Atlanta Braves? Well, simply put, this latest piece by Nightengale significantly decreases the chances of Atlanta pulling off the biggest trade this cycle in acquiring Tarik Skubal.

However, it doesn’t mean the Braves still won’t be active at the MLB trade deadline, but it’s starting to sound like the Tigers are going to want a TON in return for their 2X CY Young ace.

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Tarik Skubal’s 2026 Season Thus Far

As anyone could have guessed, the Tigers struggled mightily in Skubal’s absense for nearly a month. The dominant southpaw starter had to get surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow. Still, the procedure actually seemed to go very smoothly, and Skubal is now back in the Tigers rotation and dominating once again.

Over 70.2 innings pitched, Skubal has an ERA of 3.06 with 84 strikeouts.

Those stats are certainly only subject to get better, especially when you consider he actually (somewhat) got hit around a little bit upon immediate return from the Injured List.

In Skubal’s last 11 innings pitched, he’s given up just two earned runs and has 18 strikeouts.

His trade status will remain the biggest storyline in MLB until Tigers’ PBO, Scott Harris, reveals the final verdict on whether the team will keep him or not.

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