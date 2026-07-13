Atlanta Braves Proposed Trade for Twins’ Joe Ryan Revealed

With the latest report that Tarik Skubal may want to stay in Detroit for the remainder of this season, the next best potential MLB trade candidate becomes Minnesota Twins‘ starter, Joe Ryan.

For the Atlanta Braves, adding a starter before the MLB trade deadline almost feels like a necessity, and if the Braves DON’T add an arm, the Phillies will certainly have a much better chance of surpassing the Braves in the NL East. If the Braves could pull off a blockbuster deal for Joe Ryan, the complexion of the NL East race and the Braves’ Pennant chances would completely change. However, adding an arm like Joe Ryan is going to come at a steep price, and the Braves might be battling with other NL contenders for his services.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Hit with Tarik Skubal News as Trade Report Emerges

What Could a Braves-Twins Trade for Joe Ryan Look Like?

Per MLBTR.com’s ‘top 35 MLB trade candidates‘, Anthony Franco believes that Joe Ryan is the seventh-best trade option available this cycle:

“Ryan has been one of the 20 or so best pitchers in MLB for a couple seasons. He’s arguably amidst the best year of his career, touting a personal-low 3.18 ERA with a 28.5% strikeout rate through 17 starts. Ryan commands the ball well and has thus far mitigated the home run trouble that was the only slight mark against him in prior seasons.”

If traded for, Joe Ryan would immediately slot into the No. 2 position in the Braves’ rotation and would be an immediate playoff starter.

So, here a hypothetical trade package that the Braves and Twins should consider for Joe Ryan:

Braves receive: RHP Joe Ryan

Twins receive: RHP Owen Murphy (#5 Braves prospect), LHP Herrick Hernandez (#13 Braves prospect), and Brewer Hicklen.

Look, this is a scenario where the Atlanta Braves would absolutely have to move on from some of their top prospects, but this may be an enticing *enough* deal for the Twins to say yes on. However, one very important thing to consider is that if Joe Ryan really is made available via trade, there will be several suitors out there, and that would mean Alex Anthopoulos would have to outbid the other PBOs across MLB.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Deadline Plans, Yankees Search for Bullpen Support, Bidding War Between Braves-Phillies for Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan’s Trade Status

Joe Ryan’s official trade status is still unclear heading into the All-Star break, and it’s hard to blame the Minnesota Twins, who everyone would assume to be sellers, for wanting to hold onto their All-Star starter.

Minnesota, much like every other American League team, is on the doorstep of being in MLB playoff position, and if the Twins believe they have a shot to play in October, holding onto Ryan would be a wise decision.

With that being said, though, this could be a great opportunity to maximize Ryan’s value, because are the Twins really going to make the playoffs this season ahead of other AL contenders like the Red Sox, Rays, Blue Jays, Guardians, and White Sox?

If Tarik Skubal is really off the board in terms of a blockbuster trade, Joe Ryan immediately stands out as the next top option that could drastically improve any team he lands on.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Proposed Trade for Cubs’ Matt Shaw Revealed