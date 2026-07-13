Atlanta Braves Make Ha-Seong Kim Announcement During All-Star Week

The Atlanta Braves finished the first half of their 2026 season with a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. The Braves enter the break with a 55-40 record (first place in NL East), and their players (who are not MLB All-Stars) will enjoy the break, as Atlanta opens its second half on Friday against the Texas Rangers (at home).

On Monday, during MLB’s All-Star week, the Atlanta Braves made a pair of injury announcements, which include notable players Ha-Seong Kim & Ronald Acuña Jr.

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Ha-Seong Kim Set to Begin Rehab Stint

On top of struggling mightily this season, Ha-Seong Kim has also been battling injuries. About a week and a half before the Braves concluded their first half of the season, Ha-Seong Kim was placed on the Injured List due to inflammation in his middle finger.

The Braves X account made the following post (on Monday morning):

“Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim today begin rehabilitation assignments with the FCL Braves.”

In Ha-Seong Kim’s *technically second season* with the Braves, he has really struggled. Kim was signed to a one-year, $20 million contract in the offseason, which is almost surely going to be a ‘one and done’ deal. He receives practically zero playing time at this point, and if he gets any more MLB opportunities this season and struggles more, Ha-Seong Kim becomes an obvious DFA candidate.

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Ha-Seong Kim’s Stats This Season

The last game Ha-Seong Kim appeared in was on June 30 against the Cardinals.

He has not recorded a hit for the Braves since June third, which is hard to fathom.

Over 73 at-bats this season, Kim has just five hits, three RBI, and an OPS+ of -30. He has not recorded an XBH, and his current batting average sits at .068.

Kim was never the best hitter of all time, but he used to at least be servicable. Those numbers are not servicable at all, and it forces the Braves’ hand to utilize several other options at shortstop. Perhaps the Braves think about acquiring an infielder at the MLB trade deadline, but it’s also possible (if he struggles) for Kim to just stay in the minors.

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