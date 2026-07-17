Atlanta Braves Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Rangers Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to open up the back half of their 2026 season (at home) on Friday against the Texas Rangers, whom are in first place in the AL West, but barely carry a record over .500.

While Ha-Seong Kim remains out with an injury, the Braves made a notable decision regarding him on Friday, before the Rangers series, that could have implications for his future with the team.

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Ha-Seong Kim Moving to Triple-A

As Ha-Seong Kim and Ronald Acuña Jr. make their round across the Braves minor league system, both players are moving on up to Triple-A.

MLB.com wrote (on July 17): “Atlanta Braves sent SS Ha-Seong Kim on a rehab assignment to Gwinnett Stripers.”

Kim could certainly be returning to the fold here shortly with the latest roster move.

Braves fans might not be too joyed with his return, as Kim has struggled mightily this season, and his roster spot may not be secure when he returns. There’s also the chance Atlanta just keeps Kim in the minors if he’s unable to find success with the bat in his opportunities with Gwinnett.

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Ha-Seong Kim This Season

Atlanta Braves fans are probably here about it, but Ha-Seong Kim has struggled this season, and it’d lead to his playing time being reduced significantly, and leave the Braves with the same shortstop problems they had entering this season.

Kim is batting under .100 with 0 XBH this season.

Atlanta inked him to a one-year, $20 million deal before the season, so they obviously don’t want to totally give up just yet, but manager Walt Weiss is at a crossroads because Kim being in the Braves’ batting order has hurt the team more often than not.

It’s also a bizarre power outage for Kim. He’s never been the best power hitter, but he’s certainly found some success hitting home runs and doubles in the past.

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