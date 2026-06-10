Atlanta Braves Make Michael Harris II Change Before White Sox Game

The Atlanta Braves endured a heartbreaking loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday evening when, in his first MLB game, Braden Montgomery hit a walk-off home run to capture a 6-5 victory against the team with the best record in MLB. However, Atlanta will send its ace, Chris Sale (8-4, 2.23 ERA, 86 SO), to the mound on Wednesday evening with a chance to even the series 1-1.

Before the White Sox game, the Braves released their lineup, which features a notable Michael Harris II change because Ronald Acuña Jr. is heading to the IL with a hamstring issue that he suffered in Tuesday’s loss.

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Michael Harris II Hitting Leadoff on Wednesday

With Ronald Acuña Jr. out of the lineup, Michael Harris II slots in as the team’s leadoff hitter on Wednesday against the White Sox.

Underdog MLB, as they always do, released the Braves’ starting lineup (for 6/10):

“Braves 6/10: M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Smith DH M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS A. Wynns C C. Sale SP”

Aside from Michael Harris II hitting leadoff, which he has not done in over two weeks (since Acuña Jr. was last hurt), Jorge Mateo gets the start at shortstop over Ha-Seong Kim, and Mauricio Dubon takes over left field.

Ozzie Albies slides into the 2-home, and Dominic Smith is all the way up to cleanup with the righty starter Davis Martin going for the White Sox.

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Michael Harris II with the Braves this Season

Michael Harris II is making a strong case to be an MLB All-Star for the first time in his career this summer. He’s hitting .313 with 13 home runs, 40 RBI, and 71 hits in 227 at-bats, and on top of his strong batting, Harris II remains one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball.

His OPS+ is 145 (would be a career-high), and he’s also on pace for a career-best in homers if he keeps his current pace.

Harris II is a big reason this Atlanta team has had so much success this season, as MHII has put together one of the better offensive stints in all of MLB over the last calendar year. He’s already signed to a $77 million contract that keeps him in Atlanta through 2030.

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