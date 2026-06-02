Atlanta Braves Manager Drops Drake Baldwin Update Before Blue Jays Series

The best team in Major League Baseball in terms of overall record (40-20) is the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta is getting ready to open up a three-game series with the defending AL Champs, the Toronto Blue Jays, this week. On Tuesday, it’s a pitching matchup that features former Braves Kevin Gausman and Bryce Elder.

Before the Blue Jays-Braves series, Braves manager Walt Weiss spoke with the media and dropped a notable Drake Baldwin update, who is recovering from an oblique injury.

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Braves’ Walt Weiss Reveals Drake Baldwin’s Potential Timeline

Per Braves reporter Mark Bowman: “Weiss said Baldwin could be activated during the next homestand, which runs June 16-21”

That means Drake Baldwin would return in about 2 to 2.5 weeks, which would be good news all things considered. Oblique injuries are tricky in MLB, and the Braves need to be careful with Drake Baldwin.

Plus, Baldwin has missed about two weeks, so it would be fitting the original timeline of about a month recovery time. Baldwin has been one of the Braves’ best hitters this season, and with backup catcher Sean Murphy also on the shelf, Atlanta has resorted to Chadwick Tromp and Sandy Leon taking over catching duties, which hasn’t resulted in the Braves taking a step back in terms of wins, but it could rear its head soon with the lack of catching depth.

FantasyPros.com wrote (on June 2):

“Baldwin has been on the shelf since May 18 due to an oblique strain. Braves manager Walt Weiss offered a welcome update regarding Baldwin’s status on Tuesday, suggesting the reigning NL Rookie of the Year might return for the beginning of a homestand set to start on June 16.”

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Drake Baldwin’s 2026 with the Braves….

Drake Baldwin is well on pace to eclipse a lot of his NL Rookie of the Year numbers in 2025, which is a great sign for the Braves.

In 48 games this season, Baldwin is hitting .303 with 13 home runs, 38 RBI, and an OPS+ of 165. Those are stellar numbers for a catcher, and if he returns and produces at any level in June and July, Baldwin could be headed to his first MLB All-Star game.

The Braves have yet to extend Drake Baldwin, but one can assume that will certainly be in the near future with his performance in the box. Over 172 total games with the Braves, Baldwin has 32 home runs, 118 RBI, a .283 batting average, and 112 strikeouts in 593 at-bats (well under 25% strikeout rate).

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